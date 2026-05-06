Real Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras, who has been linked with Arsenal

Real Madrid are willing to sell Alvaro Carreras to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, though TEAMtalk has explained why Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta should not get too excited just yet.

On April 29, CaughtOffside reported that Arsenal manager Arteta ‘wants’ to sign Carreras from Madrid this summer.

The report even claimed that the former Manchester United prospect himself is open to a move to Arsenal, who have reached the final of the Champions League this season and are also at the top of the Premier League table.

CaughtOffSide added: ‘Arteta’s willingness to offer Carreras a meaningful role within the squad has made the move increasingly attractive from the player’s perspective.’

Sport has now backed CaughtOffside’s claim about the future of Carreras.

The Spanish publication has noted Arsenal’s interest in the 23-year-old left-back, who joined Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2025 for €50millon (£43.1m, $59m).

The report has further claimed: ‘Real Madrid wouldn’t rule out a possible transfer.

‘They would be willing to listen to offers from the London club, or any other, after realising that Carreras doesn’t fit the profile they had assumed.’

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Arsenal should not get hopes up on Alvaro Carreras

It is hard to imagine Madrid selling Carreras this summer, given that they signed him just a year ago.

While the 23-year-old has not been consistently good, he is still very young and could become a mainstay of Los Blancos for years to come.

Moreover, Sport is a Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication, so we need to be cautious.

Carreras himself has publicly said that he is committed to Madrid.

The Spaniard was involved in a training ground altercation with teammate Antonio Rudiger, and he has publicly released a statement.

The left-back stated on his personal Instagram account: “My commitment to this club and to the coaches I’ve had has been unwavering since day one, and it will continue to be so.

“Since I returned, I have always worked with the highest level of professionalism, respect, and dedication.

“I have fought very hard to fulfil my dream of returning home.

“Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an isolated matter without importance that has already been resolved. My relationship with the entire team is very good.

“¡Hala Madrid!”

We also need to question whether Arsenal need another left-back.

Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the two recognised left-backs for Arsenal, though the latter has recently shown his versatility by returning to a central midfield role.

Piero Hincapie is also able to play as a left-back, and TEAMtalk understands that his loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen will be made permanent this summer.

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