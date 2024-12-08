Arsenal and Chelsea ‘closely monitoring’ £84m-rated defender, with immense transfer battle mooted

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are set to rival the likes of Real Madrid for 18-year-old Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis next year, according to reports.

The teenager is considered to be one of the most promising young defenders in the world and clubs are queuing up as they look to try and lure him away from Palmeiras.

Reis has made 22 appearances for Palmeiras’ first team so far and has established himself as a key player, while he’s only expected to improve as he gains experience.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal and Chelsea are big admirers of the defender and are poised to launch a move for him next summer.

“Understand that Vitor Reis is already a potential transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea next summer,” Plettenberg posted on X. “Both clubs are closely monitoring the 18 y/o top talent from Palmeiras. Central defender with a contract valid until 2028.”

Meanwhile, reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid have considered a move for Reis as they look to bring in long-term replacements for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

However, the recent emergence of Los Blancos’ young centre-back Raul Ascencio may mean that they don’t pursue a move for Reis next year, which could make a switch to the Premier League more likely for him.

Chelsea prioritising signing of new centre-back – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are looking to bring in a new centre-back in January and are willing to sell Axel Disasi to make room in the squad.

While Reis has been linked with the Blues before, we understand that the top target for Enzo Maresca’s team is Benfica star Tomas Araujo, while Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is also on their shortlist.

But Chelsea do have a strong scouting network in Brazil and have a history of signing the world’s most promising youngsters, so it’s certainly possible they could bid for Reis.

Reis has an £84million release clause in his contract and with so many clubs interested in the youngster, it’ll take a big fee to lure him from Palmeiras.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are open to signing a new centre-back to cover for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes but it’s not a priority for them.

Instead, Mikel Arteta’s side are looking at bringing in a new striker to compete with Kai Havertz. Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates, while Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is also on their shortlist. They are also prioritising the signing of a new defensive midfielder.

Arsenal round-up: Zubimendi battle ignites / Saliba speaks out on future

Meanwhile, reports from Spain suggest that Arsenal are set to ‘fight’ Liverpool for the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January.

Liverpool had agreed to match his the Spanish international’s €60million (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause in the summer, but he chose to reject the move to Anfield and stay in LaLiga.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are willing to match Zubimendi’s €60million release clause but the report claims the chances of him leaving Real Sociedad in January ‘are slim.’

The 25-year-old rejected the chance to join Arsenal last January as he didn’t want to leave Sociedad mid-season and his stance on that remains the same.

Zubimendi’s preference is reportedly to remain in Spain and his dream is to join a club like Real Madrid. Liverpool and Arsenal haven’t given up on signing him, and could make him a very lucrative contract offer in January to try and change his mind.

In other news, vital Arsenal star Saliba has dropped a hint on his future amid links with Real Madrid.

“I feel at home here,” said Saliba in a recent interview. “I signed for Arsenal five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything — the players, staff and fans.”

Asked if he could envisage staying at the Emirates for a long time, Saliba replied: “Yeah, of course.”

