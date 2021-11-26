Arsenal target Andre Onana says he is ‘tired’ of the rumours linking him with a transfer to the Emirates.

The goalkeeper’s contract with Ajax expires in June, leading to suggestions that the Dutch giants may opt to sell. The links intensified during the summer as Arsenal hunted for Bernd Leno’s replacement.

Mikel Arteta’s side eventually brought in English shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for around £30million. Despite some early doubts, the 23-year-old has gone on to be a hit with supporters.

His stunning save during October’s 2-0 away win over Leicester City led to praise from pundits Ian Wright and Peter Schmeichel.

Ramsdale is now firmly number one, although suggestions of Leno’s exit next year mean a new keeper may have to be found.

However, it is unlikely to be Cameroon international Onana as he has quite literally rubbished the rumours.

During an interview with Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport, via Sport Witness, the star said: “I’ve wanted to talk about that for some time. I was in Salou [for individual training]. There was an article about me every day.

“It was Arsenal, then it was Lyon – I was tired of it. The media thinks it should inform me about my own life, come on.

“Do I have an agreement with another club? I still have a contract with Ajax. It’s rubbish.”

Although Arsenal and Lyon are out of the frame, Italian side Inter could yet swoop in. They are reportedly close to finalising an agreement with the player. A move to the San Siro could see Onana become Samir Handanovic’s replacement.

Arsenal legend set for Emirates return

Meanwhile, Arteta wants former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger to return to the club in a form of advisory role.

During Thursday’s press conference, the Spaniard said: “There’s been a communication. I talked to him when we went to see the [Invincibles] film and it was incredibly pleasant to see him and chat to him. Hopefully we can bring him back.

“I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him. The respect, admiration and the love that everybody at the club has for what he’s done… As a person, he can represent this club.”

Wenger took Arsenal to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields during an historic 22-year spell at the club.

