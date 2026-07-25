Arsenal confident they’ll strike agreements to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid – Exclusive

Arsenal are ready and willing to make their move for Julian Alvarez the moment the Atletico Madrid striker indicates he wants the transfer, with TEAMtalk understanding personal terms and an agreement with the Spanish club will not be an issue.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Gunners have positioned themselves to act immediately should Alvarez decide to leave Atletico Madrid, with sporting director Andrea Berta maintaining regular contact with the Argentina international’s representatives.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal’s plans for Alvarez sit entirely separate from the rest of their summer transfer budget, meaning a move for the former Manchester City striker would not prevent them from pursuing another major attacking signing.

Even if Arsenal complete a deal for a left-sided forward such as Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande or Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, they remain ready to press ahead for Alvarez should the opportunity arise.

Arsenal are prepared to break the current British transfer record if that is what it ultimately takes to secure Alvarez’s signature.

However, internally there is a belief that any deal would be completed well below that level, with sources indicating Atletico Madrid are unlikely to demand a record-breaking fee should the player decide he wants to leave for Arsenal.

However, the decision now rests firmly with Alvarez.

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Can Arsenal convince Julian Alvarez to give up on Barcelona dream?

From the outset, the Argentina international has made it clear that Barcelona remain his preferred destination and, as things stand, he is still waiting to discover whether the Catalan giants can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands Berta has again spoken with Alvarez’s camp to reiterate Arsenal’s position, making it clear the club is prepared to move as soon as they receive the green light from the player.

The north London club are confident they can agree personal terms and sources insist negotiations with Atletico would not present a major obstacle should Alvarez decide Arsenal is his next destination.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain locked in talks with Atletico as they attempt to find a breakthrough.

Fresh discussions have taken place in recent days, but we understand Atletico’s hierarchy remain determined not to strengthen either Barcelona or rivals Real Madrid this summer.

That stance has only increased Arsenal’s confidence that, if Alvarez opens the door to a Premier League move, they will be well placed to get a deal over the line.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is understood to want clarity before the end of the month, a stance shared by Alvarez’s representatives, who are keen for his future to be resolved sooner rather than later.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Atletico have begun assessing potential replacements.

Atletico Madrid interested in Viktor Gyokeres

Among the names discussed is Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the Spanish giants making enquiries about the Sweden international’s situation.

However, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are far from convinced about allowing Gyokeres to leave. While the prospect of including him in negotiations has inevitably been discussed, sources say the Gunners believe the Sweden international still has plenty to offer following his first full season in north London and are reluctant to sanction his departure.

Arsenal would instead prefer Atletico to consider either Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli as part of any discussions, although those conversations remain separate from their pursuit of Alvarez.

For now, Arsenal are playing the waiting game.

Berta remains in regular dialogue with Alvarez’s camp, the financial package is in place, and the Gunners are ready to act immediately.

But unless Alvarez signals that he is prepared to move away from his long-held ambition of joining Barcelona, Arsenal will not force the issue.

Instead, they remain on standby, confident that if the opportunity presents itself, they are in the strongest possible position to complete one of the biggest transfers in Premier League history.

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