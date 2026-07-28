Arsenal are in regular contact with German side Hamburg over the potential transfer of a No 10, though while personal terms are sealed, a report has revealed the asking price is proving a sticking point.

The Gunners aim to round out their summer transfer window with an almighty bang. A £70m bid is primed to make its way to Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes, Arsenal are confident of striking agreements to sign Julian Alvarez, and an opening bid is being readied for Vinicius Jr.

Naturally, to afford so many of these calibre of players, a fruitful exit or two must be sealed along the way.

That’s where Fabio Vieira comes in, with the No 10 a forgotten man in north London after spending the last two seasons out on loan.

Vieira re-joined FC Porto for the 2024/25 campaign before linking up with Hamburg last term. Vieira thrived with the Bundesliga side, notching seven goals and five assists in 29 league appearances.

Hamburg are keen to bring Vieira back, though this time on a permanent basis. With Vieira entering the final year of his contract, Arsenal are open to selling.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal’s asking price – believed to be around €18m / £15.4m – is proving to be a sizeable stumbling block for Hamburg.

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Arsenal asking price could derail Fabio Vieira transfer

He wrote on X: ‘Fabio Vieira still wants to join Hamburger SV. A long-term contract has already been agreed. #HSV and Arsenal remain in contact almost daily.

‘However, there has been less progress recently, with Arsenal currently demanding up to €18 million as part of the total package. Vieira is hoping for a breakthrough.’

As mentioned, personal terms are in place, meaning this transfer essentially rests on Hamburg and Arsenal reaching a compromise on the transfer fee.

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The Gunners paid €40m (add-ons included) when initially signing Vieira in 2022, though the fact he’s less than 12 months away from free agency means his value is diminished.

Nevertheless, and thus far at least, Hamburg don’t seem willing to pay the reduced figure of €18m that Arsenal are currently demanding.

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