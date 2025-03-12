Arsenal’s incoming sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly identified Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes and Athletic Bilbao ace Martin Zubimendi as his ideal first two signings at the Emirates.

The former Atletico Madrid transfer guru is set to be appointed by the Gunners as Edu’s full-time successor, following Jason Ayto’s interim spell in charge of the transfers department.

Berta left Atletico in January after over a decade at the club, in which he helped Diego Simeone turn them into serial trophy contenders.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Berta’s preparations for the summer transfer window are well underway and he has made strengthening Arsenal’s midfield a priority.

The report claims that Arsenal want to sign Newcastle’s Guimaraes and Sociedad’s Zubimendi in a double deal worth £110m – although our information suggests they’d be more expensive than that.

It’s stated that Berta wants to pair Guimaraes with Zubimendi. Arsenal have had their eye on Zubimendi for some time and he has a €60m (£50m, $65m) release clause in his contract.

Newcastle, unsurprisingly, want to keep hold of star midfielder Guimaraes but the report claims if they miss out on the Champions League they could be forced to sell.

Arsenal could sign Guimaraes for £85m; ‘Broad’ Zubi agreement reached

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs exclusively revealed last month that Guimaraes has verbal pact with Newcastle that he can leave for £85m this summer – rather than the £60m in AS’ report – IF the Magpies fail to qualify for the Champions League and a club in that competition comes calling.

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table and are on track to seal UCL football, while Newcastle are only two points outside the top four.

As we have consistently reported, Manchester City are big admirers of Guimaraes and they could move for him this summer even after signing midfielder Nico Gonzalez in January.

As for Zubimendi, We understand Arsenal have yet to reach a full agreement with Zubimendi, formally or verbally. However, it is true that a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure, so they have made progress.

Arsenal’s negotiations with Zubimendi are advanced but not finalised, and there is nothing stopping the Spain international also talking terms with other clubs providing Sociedad grant permission.

It’s also worth noting that even though Zubimendi has a €60m release clause the cost of a deal will actually be higher, as club’s will still have to pay taxes on top of that, which have a variable inflation rate. Arsenal need to factor that in, along with any agent fees, too, before making a move.

Guimaraes and Zubimendi are both on Arsenal’s shortlist but a number of factors need to fall into place before Berta can make them the first two signings of his tenure.

Another of his priorities will undoubtedly be a new striker, with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko among others shortlisted.

