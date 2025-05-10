Arsenal are already scheming up plans to follow up the expected signing of Martin Zubimendi with the addition of an 86-goal winger who has become one of Andrea Berta’s preferred targets, according to reports.

Zubimendi is on course to become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer after verbally agreeing to join the club from Real Sociedad once his €60m release clause is triggered. But after falling short of the Premier League title again this season, he won’t be the only reinforcement they need.

Arsenal are in the market for a top-class centre-forward such as Viktor Gyokeres, but it would also help if they could add more goals from the wings. This season, none of their players have reached double figures of goals in the Premier League.

With Bukayo Saka the guaranteed starter on the right when fit, it’s the left-wing role that Arsenal think they could upgrade. Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling – who won’t be kept on after his loan spell from Chelsea – are their current options there.

The potential upgrade that Arsenal now have their eyes on, according to multiple reports, is AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, but if that deal is difficult to do, Leao would seem to be their next best bet.

Indeed, Calciomercato claims Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has put Leao ‘in the top positions’ of his list of left-wing targets.

The latest update follows on from other sources like Caught Offside and Sport Italia revealing Leao is on Arsenal’s radar. However, it’s also widely reported that Chelsea are looking too.

Rafael Leao: AC Milan transfer stance revealed

Leao, who has scored 70 goals in his Milan career after one for Sporting, seven for their reserves and eight for Lille, remains under contract at San Siro until 2028.

His status as a regular starter came under scrutiny during Paulo Fonseca’s ill-fated spell in charge, but he has regained prominence under Sergio Conceicao. All in this season, he has 25 goal contributions from 48 appearances.

According to Calciomercato, Leao is prioritising staying at Milan and has made the club aware.

However, if someone comes in with a ‘shock offer’ – which would be in the region of €100m or £85m – then Milan would have to take it into consideration.

That price point is higher than what Caught Offside has reported, since the earlier reports claimed £62.5m (around €74m) could be enough.

But TEAMtalk sources have confirmed the asking price is indeed closer to €100m, which is €75m lower than the value of the Portugal international’s release clause.

Wherever an agreement is found, Calciomercato points to their sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United in 2023 as proof that no player is unsellable if the right offer arrives.

For now, Leao’s focus is on next week’s Coppa Italia final against Bologna. He has won two trophies with Milan already and wants to keep tasting success with them.

Arsenal news: More attacking targets, Arteta future

Meanwhile, another forward to have been linked with Arsenal in recent hours is Leroy Sane.

The Bayern Munich winger has been tipped to return to the Premier League after his previous spell with Manchester City, but was recently looking more likely to stay in Germany.

Now, though, there has been a twist, with a reason emerging as to why a move to Arsenal could be back on.

Arsenal have also been predicted to hold talks over hijacking a move for a Man Utd attacking target.

In other news, TEAMtalk can confirm their stance on Mikel Arteta’s future after their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain extended their wait for a major trophy.

