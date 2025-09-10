Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ready to get rid of an expensive signing who has failed to lead Mikel Arteta’s side to the Premier League title, according to a report, but TEAMtalk has found a potential problem in that plan.

After missing out on the Premier League title to Liverpool last season, Arsenal went on a spending spree in the summer transfer window. Arsenal sporting director Berta handed manager Arteta eight new players, including Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, as the north London outfit splashed £257million (€297m, $348m).

There were major outgoings as well, with Arsenal offloading the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko, among others, in the summer.

The Gunners are ready to get rid of more first-team players when the window re-opens in January, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the chopping board at Arsenal.

It has now emerged that Arsenal are ready to boot Gabriel Jesus out as well in the January transfer window.

Football Insider has reported that Arsenal will consider selling the Brazil international striker, who cost Arsenal £45m (€52m, $61m) in transfer fees when they signed him from Manchester City back in the summer of 2022.

Arsenal manager Arteta worked with Jesus when he was a coach at Man City, with whom the striker won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup once and the EFL Cup thrice.

Jesus was supposed to lead Arsenal to Premier League success, but the 28-year-old has failed to step up and has also had injury issues.

Gyokeres is the clear number one striker at Arsenal at the moment, with Kai Havertz also a very viable option when the German forward is fit and available.

Jesus’s importance at Arsenal has dwindled, and the Emirates Stadium faithful will not miss the striker at all if he leaves the north London outfit for good.

IN DEPTH 🔴⚪Gabriel Jesus next transfer: Every club linked with Arsenal striker after Viktor Gyokeres signing

Gabriel Jesus injury could scupper Arsenal sale plan

The problem that Berta will face if he actively tries to sell Jesus when the window opens in January is the striker’s injury.

Jesus suffered an ACL injury in January 2025 and missed the second half of last season, as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League title race behind eventual champions Liverpool.

The former Manchester City striker is still recovering, with Arsenal deciding to leave him out of their Champions League squad.

This suggests that Arsenal do not expect Jesus to be back to full fitness anytime soon.

Given Jesus’s quality and Premier League status, there will be clubs interested in him, but one wonders why many of them would be willing to take a risk on him in January, especially on a permanent deal.

Not all players get to the same level as they were before an ACL injury, and Arsenal could struggle to find a buyer for Jesus in January and may have to do a loan deal.

Latest Arsenal news: Winger wants Man Utd, William Saliba boost

Despite interest from Arsenal, an international winger wants to join Manchester United and is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Old Trafford in the near future.

Arsenal have received a huge boost in their quest to keep William Saliba, as Real Madrid have now taken a shine to a Tottenham Hotspur central defender, with Los Blancos also confident of getting a deal done for Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at defending Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of the season.

Even though a top midfielder joined Arsenal in the summer, he was reportedly waiting for Real Madrid to come for him, but Los Blancos did not put in a bid for him.

Why Arsenal want to get rid of Gabriel Jesus