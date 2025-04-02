Arsenal are determined to beat Barcelona and Bayern Munich to an electric £48.5m-rated winger and Andrea Berta has immediately got to work on the move, according to a report.

Arsenal are desperate to overhaul their forward line in the summer, with new starters wanted for the left wing and striker positions.

Trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Nico Williams in mid-March. The Spanish international stars for Athletic Bilbao and can be signed via a €58m/£48.5m release clause.

Barcelona attempted to sign Williams last summer, though were unable to finance the move. Their interest is understood to have maintained, though so too have Barca’s financial woes.

More recently, BILD’s Christian Falk reported on Bayern Munich’s interest in Williams. Bayern hope to add one more explosive forward to their attacking ranks to complement the likes of Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

But encouragingly for Arsenal fans, Falk insisted it was Mikel Arteta’s team who were “closer” to securing a deal at the time of his reporting nearly two weeks ago.

Since then, Andrea Berta has been unveiled as Arsenal’s new sporting director. Berta has picked up where Edu left off and will have cash to splash in the summer.

And per the latest from FootMercato, Berta has wasted no time getting to work on a move for Williams.

The report stated: ‘Last summer, Nico Williams was courted by Paris Saint-Germain and, more specifically, FC Barcelona.

‘But ultimately, the Spanish winger’s arrival fell through. Having remained in Bilbao, the 22-year-old is still the subject of interest from Barca. But not only that. Bayern Munich is also interested.

‘Finally, Arsenal is on the case. According to our information, Andrea Berta, the Gunners’ new sporting director, met with Nico Williams’ agent (9 goals, 7 assists, 37 matches this season, editor’s note) in recent days.

‘This was an opportunity to discuss and discuss a future together. To be continued…’

