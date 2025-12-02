While Arsenal expect clubs to show interest in Gabriel Jesus, sources have told TEAMtalk that it is another Gunners player who is more likely to leave in the January transfer window than the Brazilian striker.

Jesus has recovered from the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that he suffered against Manchester United in January 2025. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said last week that Jesus played in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the north London club’s Sobha Realty Training Centre and was part of the matchday squad for the Premier League game against Chelsea at the weekend.

Arteta did not bring Jesus off the bench in the London derby at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw.

That Jesus was on the bench in the Premier League game against the Blues indicates that he is ready to make his long-awaited comeback for Arsenal.

Jesus has publicly said that he wants to fulfil his contract at Arsenal, with Arteta also backing him as a “very unpredictable” player and wants him to stay.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has said that Arsenal expect “enquires” for Jesus in the January transfer window, but the £45million (€51.1m, $59.4m) signing from Manchester City in 2022 is unlikely to leave.

Jones has also dismissed the notion that Arsenal will offload 19-year-old left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly in the January transfer window, but 18-year-old attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri could join another club on loan.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “They are going for silverware and want as many players available to them for that as possible.

“I think there will be enquiries for Jesus, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be leaving as it stands.

“There has been some talk about Lewis-Skelly leaving the club, but I think that’s a decision that will wait until summer. I don’t think he will leave yet.

“If there was to be a first-team departure, I could see Nwaneri potentially having the chance to go out on loan. But generally, the plan is for January to be quiet.”

What about Arsenal’s incoming plan in January?

Having signed the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, among others, in the summer of 2025, Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta do not envisage splashing the cash again in January for any major incoming deal, according to Jones.

Jones told TEAMtalk when asked about Arsenal’s plan in the January transfer window: “It’s expected to be a quiet January for Arsenal, there is no intent to do any incoming business, and outgoings would have to be very carefully considered.

“Arsenal did all their work in the summer and pushed their financial capacity to the limit.

“They had to get very smart to make as many signings as they did, and as I understand it, there isn’t really wiggle room to do much else in January.

“That was the plan though; they don’t want to do business in January because the squad is strong and of high quality, and the summer business has paid off.

“They are top of the league, and when big players have missed games, the backups have stepped in.”

