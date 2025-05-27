Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is determined to beat Liverpool to the signing of Julian Alvarez, according to a report, as the former Manchester City striker’s stance on joining the Gunners or Arne Slot’s side is revealed.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window. One of the reasons why the Gunners failed to win the Premier League title this season was the lack of a quality top number nine, while the Reds are looking for a new marksman as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez.

According to Marca, both Arsenal and Liverpool have set their sights on Alvarez.

Alvarez is one of the best strikers in the world and did well for Atletico this season following his move from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old Argentina international scored 29 goals and gave seven assists in 54 appearances this campaign.

Described as “an extraordinary player” by Man City manager Pep Guardiola on TNT Sports in February 2024, Alvarez won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League and the FA Cup once each with the Cityzens.

Marca has claimed that there is ‘growing interest’ in Alvarez from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title this season, have ‘already sounded out’ the signing of the striker, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

However, according to the Spanish publication, Arsenal are ‘now the strongest bidder’ for the Argentina international, who was praised by in February 2025 by Atletico head coach Diego Simeone for the “humility that makes him different from everyone else” despite the fact that “he won everything by the age of 25”.

It is Arsenal Sporting Director Berta who is driving the Gunners’ interest in Alvarez and is keen on beating Liverpool to his signature this summer.

‘Former Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta knows exactly what Julian can offer and has put his name among his priorities for next season,’ according to the report in Marca.

Julian Alvarez stance on joining Arsenal or Liverpool

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the biggest clubs in the world and will compete in the Champions League next season.

The Reds and the Gunners will also be aiming to win the Premier League title in the 2025/26 campaign, and the prospect of moving to Anfield or the Emirates Stadium is hugely appealing for any player.

However, according to Marca, Alvarez ‘is not keen’ to leave Atletico for Liverpool or Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The striker does not fancy returning to the Premier League and feels comfortable in Madrid and in LaLiga, where he has established himself as one of the outstanding players.

To make things complicated for Arsenal and Liverpool, Barcelona are also said to be interested in a summer deal for Alvarez as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico, who finished third in LaLiga this season, themselves are not willing to sell the Argentina international and believe that he will not push to leave anytime soon.

