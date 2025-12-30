Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly working on landing the club another top Brazilian talent, with ‘contact’ already made with Corinthians over a move for the Manchester United target.

The Gunners are looking to build on their impressive summer window by strengthening Mikel Arteta’s squad further, as they bid to end their more than 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

Central midfield and the forward areas remain the main focus heading into the winter window, with Arteta looking to build on what is already considered an Arsenal strength in the middle of the park in particular.

Club Brugge star Aleksandar Stankovic and highly-rated Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi are two names believed to be on the club’s shortlist, but a fresh report claims a raid on South America is a distinct possibility.

Indeed, according to Brazilian outlet Bolavip, the Gunners are interested in signing highly-rated 20-year-old Breno Bidon from Corinthians.

The report states that the north London outfit have made a ‘direct enquiry’ for United target Bidon, although they are yet to come up with a concrete proposal.

Arsenal are reported to have watched Bidon in action during the Betano Cup final, where the player demonstrated his technical ability, flair and vision as Corinthians beat Vasco da Gama 2-1 on aggregate.

The Gunners have shown in the past just how adept they are at developing promising talent, although it could be argued that Bidon is a step above in that regard, having already played regularly at a high level in Brazil.

However, Berta will need to be wary of interest from other clubs, including United, in the dynamic midfielder, with a potential move one to keep a close eye on in the new year.

