Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is getting to work on the club's summer transfer business

Arsenal have reportedly ‘initiated contact’ over a potential summer move for an elite Real Madrid midfielder who would arguably bring in a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s engine room.

The north London outfit are in the midst of a mini-wobble after losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City and then crashing out of the FA Cup to Championship side Southampton last weekend.

However, Arsenal remain nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table with just seven games remaining, although nearest rivals City do have a game in hand. A two-legged tie with Sporting also awaits in the Champions League quarter-finals, to leave plenty still to play for.

Sporting director Andrea Berta also has one eye on the summer transfer window, though, and the latest reports suggest a stunning raid on Spanish giants Real could be on the cards.

Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims the Gunners are in the race for top Liverpool midfield target Eduardo Camavinga, showcasing their ‘broader strategy’ to bolster what is already a strong area of Arteta’s team.

Camavinga has long been admired across Europe, despite being unable to force his way into the Real Madrid first XI. Indeed, it’s now reported that the LaLiga outfit are open to a sale as part of a squad refresh, giving the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool a big lift in their efforts to recruit the France international.

Tavolieri claims that ‘initial contact’ has been made via CAA Stellar Agency, reporting that discussions have at least begun at an exploratory level.

For their part, Real are said to be seeking a fee in the region of €80million (£69.8m / $92.5m) for the 23-year-old who was signed from Rennes in 2021.

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Camavinga capable of filling multiple roles

In terms of Arsenal’s interest, Arteta is said to be a big fan of Camavinga’s versatility, with the Real star able to fill multiple midfield roles, while he can also fill in at left-back if required.

There’s no denying that the Arsenal midfield has been one of the strong points of the side this season, although Martin Zubimendi’s form has dropped off since the turn of the year, while Declan Rice has also battled niggling injuries.

To that end, adding a player of Camavinga’s clear quality, with former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti describing him as “extraordinary” during his time at The Bernabeu, would be a massive coup for the Gunners.

Liverpool, however, will almost certainly have something to say about that, while Camavinga himself remains determined to prove that he can be a regular starter in the Spanish capital.

But if Real decide to cash in, there’s very little the Frenchman can do other than weigh up his options for a move elsewhere.

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More Arsenal news: Man Utd transfer battle; explosive winger hijack

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly eyeing moves for a top Atalanta star, despite the midfielder having already agreed a switch to Spain.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could miss out on one of their key transfer targets this summer, as a report has explained why Arsenal are leading the charge for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

Finally, Arsenal are plotting a blockbuster raid on Bayer Leverkusen as they look to sign an exciting striker, with a reliable source suggesting that a formal bid WILL be made, but he won’t be a cheap addition.