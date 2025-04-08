A clinical striker has ‘already given a yes’ to joining Arsenal and it’s thanks in large part to Andrea Berta, while the expected transfer fee has also been hinted at, according to reports.

Arsenal trail Liverpool by 11 points and with just seven matches remaining, the Premier League titles looks lost once again. The Gunners appear destined to finish runners-up for a third straight season, though the club are well aware of why they’ve fallen short.

The lack of a potent striker is an area Arsenal aim to address with all haste once the summer transfer window opens.

Alexander Isak is Mikel Arteta’s dream target, though Newcastle have zero intention of selling. What’s more, their £150m price tag could ward Arsenal off and the expectation is Isak won’t push to leave if the Magpies secure Champions League qualification.

As such, the Guardian recently reported Arsenal had begun to accept Isak is out of reach. Rather than chase a lost cause, attention had already turned to more-than-worthy alternatives, such as Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sporting CP striker has incredibly bagged 44 goals in 44 matches at club level this term. The Swede has been identified as a more ‘realistic’ target compared to Isak and can also be signed for a fraction of the price.

Gyokeres’ release clause is worth €100m, though a ‘verbal pact’ made between he, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy can see the striker leave for a much reduced sum. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal can be made for a figure in the €65m-€70m range.

Sources told TEAMtalk contact had been established between Gyokeres’ camp and Arsenal officials. Per the latest out of Portugal, Arsenal have received the green light from Gyokeres himself.

Berta masterclass as Gyokeres says ‘yes’

Correio da Manha (as cited by Sport Witness), state Gyokeres has ‘already given a yes’ to Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta.

Berta is the man Arsenal chose to replace Edu and according to David Ornstein, Berta is a big driver of Arsenal’s growing interest in Gyokeres.

The Portuguese report went on to claim Berta has chosen Gyokeres ahead of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners director is said to have immediately played a ‘decisive role’ in convincing Gyokeres to join, something that bodes well for Arsenal’s ability to attract the biggest names in Berta’s tenure.

The striker has reportedly been convinced by the project Berta put forward and the Sporting ace is now ‘keen to get a deal over the line.’

But while an agreement on personal terms now looks a formality, Arsenal must still agree a club-to-club deal with Sporting.

It’s claimed Sporting’s directors expect to conclude a deal for a fee between €80m-€90m, though that is well in excess of the €65m-€70m figures Romano cited when discussing the ‘verbal pact.’

In any case, Sport Witness concluded by stating that if Sporting do sell Gyokeres to Arsenal, a deal won’t be announced until July.

The report read: ‘[Arsenal] still have to get a deal done with Sporting, and the Portuguese club only intend to announce any transfer from July onwards. That’s because it would allow them to place the sale in a new financial year.’

Latest Arsenal news – Brazilian striker ‘seriously considered’

In other news, TEAMtalk can reveal Arsenal have joined Tottenham and other rivals in the race to sign Vasco de Gama forward Rayan, but they must move quickly to match his tempting release clause amid comparisons with legendary Brazil striker Adriano.

The talented 18-year-old has been scouted by Tottenham, Liverpool, Brighton, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina this season and sources have confirmed that Arsenal have now joined the race.

The Gunners are said to be “seriously considering” a move for Rayan. This comes after top Arsenal scout Pablo Xavier, who left Real Madrid to join them in 2014, has identified Rayan as a target.

Xavier has been working hard to find the best players in Brazil and Rayan has been placed on Arsenal’s shortlist thanks to his recommendation.

The teenager has a release clause in his contract with Vasco de Gama that could see him leave for less than £15m this summer.

TEAMtalk’s exclusive story on the race for Rayan can be read in full here.