Andrea Berta plots masterclass Arsenal move for Chelsea centre-back target after Saliba blow

Arsenal have reportedly added Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon to their list of defensive targets for the summer transfer window, as they deal with an injury blow to William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta had been looking at adding a new central defender prior to Saliba suffering a back injury with France at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old does not need surgery to fix the issue, but Arsenal have confirmed that Saliba will be sidelined ‘for an extended period’.

As we confirmed last week, a move for free agent England star John Stones was discussed, although the former Manchester City defender now looks set for a switch to Inter Milan.

There has also been some mention of Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa, who shone for England at the World Cup, although it’s reported that Arsenal and Villa are far apart in their valuations for the 28-year-old.

And now The Athletic claims that the north London side have added Como defender Ramon to their shortlist of potential centre-back targets before the summer window shuts on September 1.

The 21-year-old talent came through the academy set-up at Real Madrid before making three appearances for the first team back in 2025.

Ramon joined Como last summer for just €2.5million (£2.2m) and made 32 Serie A appearances for Cesc Fabregas’ side as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

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Chelsea open the door for Arsenal, Ramon swoop

As we reported back in June, Chelsea were showing interest in Ramon, who played under new Blues boss Xabi Alonso when he coached in Real’s youth system.

However, the Blues are now closing in on Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix, with a £52m transfer close to being finalised.

As for Ramon, any deal could well be complicated by Madrid, who retain a 50 per cent sell-on clause in any future deal for the defender as well as a buy-back clause.

It’s certainly one to watch, though, during the remaining weeks of the window, especially if Arteta decides that he needs more strength in depth at the centre-back position.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have delivered a definitive new update on Arsenal’s chase to sign superstar Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior this summer.

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