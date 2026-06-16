Arsenal could be closing in on another top signing under sporting director Andrea Berta, following reports that the club have agreed personal terms to sign a top Roma midfielder this summer.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add fresh talent to a squad that secured a first Premier League title win in 22 years this past season, with the Gunners boss keen to push the club forward and challenge for more silverware in 2026/27 and beyond.

Indeed, Arsenal are looking to add three or four new additions, with a new midfielder, left-winger and striker all on their radar.

Berta is already in talks over a deal to sign highly-rated Morocco star Ayyoub Bouaddi, with TEAMtalk able to reveal the transfer fee that the Gunners would have to pay for the Lille midfielder.

While the likes of Bournemouth star Alex Scott and Newcastle’s Sando Tonali also remain on the club’s radar, despite a potential shock swoop from north London rivals Tottenham for the latter, it’s now claimed that Emirates chiefs could also be closing in on France international Manu Kone.

The Roma star has emerged as an Arsenal target in recent days having enjoyed another impressive season in Serie A, helping the Italian club finish third in the table and earning himself a spot in France’s World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old is also expected to battle for a starting spot in their opening contest with Senegal on Tuesday evening, despite the midfield riches Didier Deschamps has to pick from.

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Arsenal holds talks with Kone representatives

Italian outlet Corriere della Sera has more details in the proposal, claiming Arsenal have already ‘held talks with Kone’s representatives’ and ‘agreed personal terms’ over a summer move to north London.

The next step for Berta and co. is to negotiate a transfer fee with Roma, who reportedly want at least €50m (£43m) for the midfielder. However, it’s stated that privately they would accept €45m (£39m).

Kone was actually asked about the intense speculation over his future ahead of France’s World Cup opener but claimed he was ‘exclusively focused’ on his commitments with Les Bleus.

“Honestly, right now I’m only thinking about the World Cup,” Kone said. “It’s my first major international competition, a tournament I’ve always dreamed of playing in.

“I want to remain exclusively focused on this. We’ll talk about the future after the World Cup and see what happens.”

The French talent already has a big admirer in England, with Sky Sports and BBC pundit Micah Richards recently hailing Kone as “outstanding” when delivering his verdict on the France World Cup squad.

“France with that forward line are up there too – people talk about their midfield [being weaker compared to 2018] but Kone in midfield is outstanding,’ he told Metro.

“Zaire-Emery has excelled there and in other positions. Kante is still there and you know you are going to get hard work. With all the talent in front, you need people behind them who know what needs to be done.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, are closing in on another top signing, although this one is much closer to home, as a key defender prepares to put pen-to-paper on a new contract in north London.