Andrea Berta masterclass poised to secure Arsenal £60m-rated Morocco sensation as talks progress

Arsenal could be closing in on a top Morocco midfielder

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to sign an outstanding Lille midfield talent who has already made a big impression for Morocco in his one game at the World Cup to date.

The Gunners are refusing to rest on their laurels after securing a first Premier League title in 22 years this past season, with sporting director Andrea Berta actively looking to bolster Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad.

While the attack appears to the subject of the most attention, with PSG star Bradley Barcola a genuine target following his decision to hand in a transfer request, Berta is looking at all areas of Arteta’s squad to determine if there are any positions that need some fresh blood.

While Arsenal‘s midfield was a major strength, with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi forming a formidable partnership and Myles Lewis-Skelly injecting more dynamism late in the campaign in his favoured role, it appears that a major new arrival could be on the horizon.

According to fresh reports, Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi could be on his way to The Emirates after the current World Cup in North America.

The 18-year-old is one of the most highly-rated young players in Ligue 1 and was one the standout performers in Morocco’s impressive 1-1 draw with Brazil on Saturday evening.

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And now, Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri, has reported how Arsenal have been actively working on a deal to sign Bouaddi for several months.

Indeed, Tavolieri states that the reigning Premier League champions have ‘maintained regular contact with the midfielder’s entourage since January last year’.

The report adds that Arsenal have made it clear to Bouaddi and his representatives that he ‘would be considered an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad straight away’.

That message has reportedly piqued Bouaddi’s interest, with the Morocco talent expressing his interest in the prospect of a move to north London.

However, Arsenal face strong competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who also have concrete interest in a move for Bouaddi this summer.

Further talks between Arsenal and Bouaddi are already scheduled for after the World Cup, although Lille are refusing to let their top talent leave on the cheap.

Indeed, the French outfit are reportedly demanding a fee of €70million (£60.4m / $81m) for the player.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have identified Juventus star Kenan Yildiz as their ‘dream target’ this summer, while another deal is also ‘advancing’.