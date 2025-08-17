Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is being tipped to pull off a stunning transfer coup in 2026 by securing a deal for a top Barcelona midfield star.

The Gunners have had an incredibly active summer, bringing in six new signings in a £200million transfer splurge as they look to take the next step after back-to-back second-placed finishes in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has welcomed Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard as reinforcements in midfield, while deals have also been struck for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

However, it appears that Arsenal could be ready to make a massive splash for another midfielder in 2026, with a fresh report claiming that Berta is looking to strike a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong.

Spanish publication Fichajes claims that the Gunners are looking to swoop for the Netherlands international when his contract expires next summer.

The report adds that the north London outfit have earmarked De Jong as a potential reinforcement to Arteta’s engine room, especially given that he can be signed on a free.

Arteta is believed to be a massive admirer of the 28-year-old’s talents and sees De Jong as a ‘perfect’ addition to a midfield that is already blessed with the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Zubimendi.

For their part, Barcelona are aiming to extend De Jong’s contract beyond 2026, but it would mean the Dutchman taking a significant pay cut from his reported £418,000-per-week wages.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019 and made 46 appearances under Hansi Flick last season, scoring twice and providing two assists in all competitions.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arsenal keeping close eye on De Jong situation

The report adds that the Gunners will continue to monitor De Jong’s situation closely over the coming months as they await developments in his contract negotiations with Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder’s current situation is reported to be ‘generating excitement’ in the capital, as he could become a free agent in 2026 and complement Arsenal’s already powerful midfield.

De Jong has made 259 appearances for Barcelona in total and helped them win a league and cup double last term, taking his trophy tally to six at the Camp Nou.

In terms of how he would fit in at The Emirates, De Jong played the majority of his games last season as a No.8 but is also more than capable of dropping deeper and filling the defensive midfield role.

He may well be being viewed as a replacement for Norgaard, with the 31-year-old only signing an initial two-year deal when he arrived from Brentford this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to push ahead with outgoings in order to balance the books this summer, with Leonardo Trossard looking the likeliest exit at this stage.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Belgian winger is ‘one to watch’ when it comes to summer sales at The Emirates ahead of the window closing on September 1.

Latest Arsenal news: Striker interest revealed/ Winger move ruled out

🔴 Arsenal in ‘direct contact’ for PSG forward also wanted by Man Utd

🔴 Arsenal make complete U-turn on explosive £50m Man Utd star after ‘due diligence’

🔴 How Arsenal ‘believe’ Benjamin Sesko will fare at Man Utd as Viktor Gyokeres ‘argument’ claim emerges

VOTE – How many goals will Viktor Gyokeres score in his first season with Arsenal?