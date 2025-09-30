Arsenal are reportedly ready to pull the trigger on another new contract signing, with a top star set to leapfrog the deal just given to William Saliba and potentially hit the heights of top earner Kai Havertz.

The Gunners confirmed that outstanding centre-back Saliba has penned a bumper new contract until June 2030, with reports suggesting his salary has risen from £190,000 per week to £250k a week.

That deal sits Saliba behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as the top earners at The Emirates, with Arsenal acting on growing interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the 24-year-old.

However, it appears that Saliba is set to be usurped on the salary rankings list in the red half of north London, as sporting director Andrea Berta now starts work on getting another elite Arsenal star tied down.

According to multiple reports, Bukayo Saka, like Saliba, is expected to get a huge wage hike and one that could even challenge Havertz as the club’s top earner.

Indeed, with Saliba’s deal now in the bag, negotiations between Berta and Saka will ramp up, with the latter set to boost his current salary from £195,000 per week to over £250k per week.

The England winger’s current deal runs out in 2027, hence Arsenal’s desire to open talks over his long-term future at The Emirates.

When quizzed on Saka’s future last week, Mikel Arteta hinted that a new deal was on the way, telling reporters: “From everything I know, he’s a player that is extremely happy and proud to be here.

“Everyone knows how important Bukayo is for us so hopefully we can do it.”

Saka could become top Arsenal earner

Saka needs to break through the £280,000 a week mark if he is to better what Havertz is currently on, while Jesus earns £15k per week less than that.

Ironically, neither of the club’s top earners have been on the pitch since January as they continue their respective recoveries from long-term injury issues.

While Saka has had niggling problems of his own, he remains one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet and will be vital to the club’s push to end their 20-year-plus wait for Premier League title glory.

The 24-year-old attacker has chalked up 71 goals and the same number of assists in 268 games for the club since making his senior debut in 2018.

Saka has been a mainstay on the right flank, despite the club forking out a club record £72m for right-winger Nicolas Pepe in 2019. Indeed, such has been Saka’s importance, that Arsenal ended up letting Pepe walk away for nothing four years later.

Tying the Three Lions star down to a lengthy new deal sends the perfect message to Arsenal fans that the club are fully committed to creating a first XI, and a squad, capable of competing across multiple competitions for years to come.

