Andrea Berta is set to secure the futures of two more Arsenal stars

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on securing the futures of two of Mikel Arteta’s top first-team talents, in news that will come as a particular blow to Real Madrid.

The Gunners had a spectacular summer in terms of the quality of player they added to their squad, with around £250million spent on the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

However, keeping their top performers is also paramount when it comes to Arsenal trying to end their more than 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

To that end, latest reports suggest that the club’s sporting director Andrea Berta feels he is making ‘good progress’ with new contracts for both William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

Talks with both players have been ongoing for over 12 months, with Berta making their deals one of his top priorities when he arrived at the club in March.

The Italian, fresh from masterminding Arsenal’s summer window business, now has his focus on contracts at the club that need immediate attention, as per TBR Football‘s Graeme Bailey.

Having secured the futures of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, Berta has now held lengthy talks with both Saliba and Saka about getting their new deal signed, sealed and delivered too.

Both players have less than two years remaining on their current deals, and concerns have been raised over continued Real Madrid interest in Gunners central defender Saliba.

The report states that both players are set for significant wage increases and are believed to be impressed by Berta’s vision for the future of Arsenal.

Indeed, speaking about the situation, Bailey told TBR Football: “Berta believes Arsenal’s summer plans have highlighted to both players that they are in the right place to fulfil their ambitions.

“The pair will both receive significant wage increases upon completion of their deals, and are understood to have been impressed with what Arsenal have done over the summer.

“Berta wants both done before the summer, but is believed to want both signed and sealed ahead of the January transfer window.”

Both players are currently sidelined, with Saliba suffering from a knee injury and Saka out with a hamstring issue.

