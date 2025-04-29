Andrea Berta is looking to strike gold for the Gunners

Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea in the race to sign one of Unai Emery’s most influential players at Aston Villa this summer in the shape of midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

The Gunners midfield is expected to be an area of the pitch that Arteta looks to bolster in the summer window, with Jorginho tipped to move on and doubts still remaining over Thomas Partey’s future in north London.

There is a strong feeling at Arsenal that Arteta’s squad depth has not been good enough to cope with the demands of mounting a sustained Premier League title challenge, as well as excelling in Europe – as the club have done this time around.

Indeed, Arteta has been hit hard by injuries to key players this term, particularly in the forward line, but it’s in midfield where a fresh report from TBR Football claims that the Gunners are looking to invest when it comes to Villa man Ramsey.

Villa are already playing hardball with suitors when it comes to the potential sale of Morgan Rogers, but it appears that Ramsey could be a different story.

Indeed, TBR Football reports that there is a good chance the 23-year-old is made available for sale this summer, amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The main reason for a potential exit is that Villa are unsure whether Ramsey is willing to commit to a new contract, with his current deal running out in the summer of 2027.

Any sale of the former England Under-21 star would also constitute pure profit for the club, which is always good news when it comes to PSR.

Villa have previously valued Ramsey, who was also a major target last summer, in excess of £50million for a player who has scored four goals and added seven assists in 43 appearances in all competitions this summer.

Emery adamant over Ramsey future

Meanwhile, Villa chief Emery, speaking back in January, was pretty adamant where he sees Ramsey’s long-term future.

The Spaniard admitted: “Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up in the academy and his progression is getting better.

“His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us. Of course, there are movements (speculation) around him.

“Maybe there are teams involved in the possibility to sign him because he has a big, big potential at Villa and in England. I want to keep him here, 100 percent.”

Villa sporting director Monchi admitted last summer that Villa received offers for Ramsey along with other key Villa Parl stars.

And while the big-money sale of Jhon Duran eased any immediate PSR concerns, the report adds that the length of time left Ramsey’s contract does make him a prime candidate for a sale – if there remains no sign of the player looking to extend his stay.

If that remains the case, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will likely spring into action for a player who would be a strong rotational piece in Arteta’s engine room.

