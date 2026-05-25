Julian Alvarez’s representatives have once again informed Atletico Madrid of the striker’s desire to leave the club this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, and Arsenal are prepared to make an ‘aggressive’ move for the Argentine.

As TEAMtalk first revealed back in January, Alvarez and those close to him had already made it clear internally that they were considering a move away from the Metropolitano despite only recently establishing himself as one of Europe’s elite forwards.

Atletico Madrid had hoped to convince the 26-year-old Argentina international to commit his long-term future to the club with an improved contract offer, fully recognising his status as one of the best attacking players in world football.

However, we understand dissatisfaction remains behind the scenes and Alvarez’s camp have now reiterated their intention to pursue a transfer during the current window.

Sources indicate Atletico are increasingly aware they may face a difficult battle to keep hold of the World Cup winner amid mounting interest from across Europe’s biggest clubs.

Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal all want Julian Alvarez

Barcelona have consistently remained Alvarez’s preferred destination.

The Catalan giants are huge admirers of the former Manchester City star and internally continue to view him as a marquee-level attacking addition capable of leading the next era at the Nou Camp.

However, TEAMtalk understands Barcelona’s financial limitations remain the major obstacle preventing them from advancing aggressively for the player at this stage.

Any deal for Alvarez is expected to exceed £100million and sources close to the situation indicate Barcelona would currently struggle to structure a package capable of matching Atletico’s demands outright.

Despite that, sources at the Nou Camp have insisted to TEAMtalk that Barcelona have not yet ruled themselves out of the race.

The Spanish champions are understood to believe creative solutions could still emerge, including the possibility of offering players as part of a wider agreement.

Sources have also stressed Barcelona retain confidence that their long-standing relationship with Alvarez’s camp and the player’s clear desire to join the club could yet become significant factors later in the window.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have now emerged as the strongest immediate challengers to Barcelona.

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Arsenal ready to meet Atletico Madrid demands

Both clubs are prepared to meet Atletico Madrid’s financial expectations and are actively exploring player-plus-cash proposals in an effort to gain an advantage in negotiations.

PSG view Alvarez as one of the elite-level forwards capable of becoming the focal point of their evolving sporting project, while Arsenal continue searching for a world-class attacker to elevate Mikel Arteta’s frontline and make the Premier League champions even stronger and more potent in front of goal next term.

TEAMtalk understands both clubs have received encouragement that Alvarez is open to their projects should Barcelona ultimately fail to make a viable move.

However, one message has remained consistent throughout discussions with all interested parties.

Sources close to Alvarez’s camp have made it clear they will not allow the striker to become trapped in a prolonged transfer saga stretching across the entire summer.

We have been told Barcelona, in particular, have been warned repeatedly that if they genuinely want the player, they must find a way to make the deal happen quickly.

The stance from Alvarez’s representatives has effectively been: either commit fully to completing the transfer or step aside.

For now, Atletico Madrid continue attempting to resist the growing pressure surrounding their superstar forward.

But with Alvarez’s camp pushing for an exit, Barcelona still dreaming, and both PSG and Arsenal prepared to make aggressive moves, TEAMtalk understands one of the summer’s biggest transfer battles is rapidly escalating behind the scenes.

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