Berta to strike gold as Arsenal given green light to hijack £116m Liverpool transfer

Arsenal have been given the green light to snap up a top PSG star

Arsenal are reportedly being given encouragement to strike a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, who has emerged as a top target for Liverpool after their failed move for Yan Diomande.

The Gunners, led by sporting director Andrea Berta’s keen eye for talent, are looking to bolster their Premier League-winning squad as they look to defend their title next season and take that final step in the Champions League.

One position that is expected to be a high priority is the left wing, with Gabriel Martinelli poised to leave after failing to secure a regular starting spot since the arrival of Leandro Trossard at Arsenal.

The duo have largely shared that role and, while Martinelli did manage to score 11 times across all competitions last term, only one of those strikes came in the league.

With that in mind, Arteta wants a regular starter opposite Bukayo Saka, and a fresh report claims the Gunners have got the nod to make a move for Barcola.

The 23-year-old winger scored 13 goals and laid on seven assists in all competitions as PSG won Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, operating largely from the left.

However, Barcola was dropped for the Champions League final against Arsenal with Luis Enrique preferring to start Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in attack.

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Arsenal accelerate interest in Liverpool target Barcola

Barcola, who is currently with France at the World Cup, has attracted interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer. However, the BBC claims that the north London club are now ready to accelerate their interest in the player after ‘receiving encouragement’ that PSG would consider an offer for the attacker.

The report adds that Arsenal intend to scout Barcola during France’s World Cup last-32 game against Sweden on Tuesday night, although the forward will not come cheap.

Indeed, PSG are understood to value Barcola at €135m (£116m) after it was reported that he asked to leave the club amid interest in his services.

Liverpool are particularly keen after their top target to replace Mohamed Salah, Diomande, made it clear that his top destination this summer is Barcola’s PSG.

Barcola is not the only attacking star on Arsenal’s radar, however, with the club also pushing hard to secure the services of Aston Villa and England playmaker Morgan Rogers.

Villa are demanding a £130m transfer fee for the 23-year-old, who scored 10 goals and registered six assists during the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.