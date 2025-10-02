Andrea Berta targets classy Milan star next in eye-catching Arsenal move – multiple reports

Arsenal have reportedly switched their January transfer gaze towards another talented Serie A defensive talent, following a similar path to the one they trod when capturing Italy international Ricardo Calafiori in the process.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had an impressive start to the new campaign, sitting second in the Premier League table behind current champions Liverpool and also winning both their opening Champions League contests.

And, after a summer in which they spent a mind-boggling £257million (€294m / $344m) on new signings to try and get over that Premier League title hump, it appears that sporting director Andrea Berta is also prepping to make January additions too.

Indeed, fresh reports from Italy state that Arsenal are interested in signing young AC Milan talent Davide Bartesaghi.

Bartesaghi is in line for a rare start in Sunday’s clash with Juventus in Turin due to Pervis Estupinan’s suspension, with Arsenal sure to be watching.

And, in a video on his YouTube channel (via MilanNews), journalist Carlo Pellegatti spoke about Bartesaghi and confirmed that he has ended up on Arsenal’s radar, despite the plethora of left-sided defenders already on the books at The Emirates.

“Arsenal are interested in Bartesaghi. There have been no offers. Bartesaghi is a player who has received high praise from former Milan players. For example, I know Allegri, who isn’t a Milan player but is the coach, really likes him. He would swear by him,” Pellegatti said.

“For now, he’s picking Estupinan. Above all, they say he’s better than a fifth-choice role, a third-choice left centre-back, where Pavlovic plays for example. But he’s very good there too.”

No Arsenal offers, but scouts are watching Milan star

The Milan youngster has had limited opportunities so far this season but did impress on his last outing against Lecce in a wing-back role, getting an assist for Santiago Gimenez’s opener.

And Pellegatti added: “Bartesaghi is being followed by Arsenal. They haven’t made any offers yet; he has a contract until 2030.

“But there will be some Arsenal scouts at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening to follow Bartesaghi.

“Let’s not forget that Arsenal watched and signed Calafiori from the Italian league.

“They’re following Bartesaghi. This is the rumour, which doesn’t mean he’ll go to Arsenal, but it does mean there are interested teams, especially one, for this boy whose qualities we haven’t yet discovered. But keep an eye on the Gunners.”

