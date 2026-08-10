Arsenal working on THREE transfers and initial talks with West Ham are positive

Arsenal could oversee three transfers, one of which involves West Ham, with reports detailing what Andrea Berta is working on right now.

Arsenal have banked Christos Tzolis who’ll serve as an upgrade on Leandro Trossard, and Bruno Guimaraes. Illan Meslier arrived to provide cover in the goalkeeping position, while Piero Hincapie’s loan spell was turned permanent.

Regarding further arrivals, Arsenal still intend to sign a centre-back, left winger, and budget permitting, a striker.

On the exits side of things, there’s no shortage of players Arsenal and their sporting director, Andrea Berta, would gladly wave goodbye to.

And according to various reports, three departures are in the pipeline, beginning with Reiss Nelson.

West Ham could sign Reiss Nelson outright

The Evening Standard brought news of Arsenal opening the doors to Nelson’s permanent sale to West Ham.

The Gunners would much rather sell Nelson rather than sanction yet another loan. Per the report, Arsenal have ‘provided encouragement’ to the Championship side with regards to this being a deal that can be made.

Whether Nelson is willing to drop into the second tier remains to be seen. If Arsenal can’t find a permanent buyer, the report claimed they could trigger the one-year option in Nelson’s contract (which is currently due to expire in 10 months’ time) and attempt to sell again next year.

Elsewhere, Napoli are exploring a move to sign Gabriel Jesus and Galatasaray are moving for Gabriel Martinelli.

Jesus to Napoli, Martinelli to Galatasaray

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently claimed Jesus’ new agent has already held a meeting with Napoli. This deal, per the reporter, hinges of Napoli offloading Romelu Lukaku, who is linked with Fenerbahce.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Gabriel Jesus’ new agent met with Napoli today as he also represents manager Massimiliano Allegri.

‘Gabriel open to Serie A move; Arsenal only consider permanent exit.

‘There are more clubs in race; Napoli also need exits (Romelu Lukaku to leave) before bidding.’

Acording to The Sun, Arsenal want around £20m for the Brazilian striker.

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Another Brazilian who could make way is Martinelli, though only if Arsenal finally succeed in signing a new left winger.

Turkish champions Galatasaray have made an approach, with Ben Jacobs confirming as much earlier on Monday.

He wrote on X: ‘Gabriel Martinelli a potential option for Galatasaray as no breakthrough yet in talks for Rafael Leão.

‘Galatasaray made an exploratory approach to Arsenal over the weekend. Not a sale Arsenal expected to sanction without a replacement.’

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Per s subsequent update from The Sun, Galatasaray have now acted on their interest by offering €40m / £34m for the winger.

They stated: ‘Galatasaray have made a formal approach for Gabriel Martinelli.

‘The Turkish side have made an offer of €40 million (£34m), but the Gunners believe in the current market, the 25-year-old is worth more.’