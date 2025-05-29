Arsenal are once again showing strong interest in signing Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane this summer, after it emerged that their top winger target will almost certainly be out of their price range.

Germany international Sane’s contract with the Bundesliga giants runs out in June, meaning he can walk away as a free agent after failing to agree on fresh terms with Bayern.

That has led to a scramble for his services, with Arsenal keen due to the time Mikel Arteta spent with Sane at Manchester City, while north London rivals Tottenham are also firmly in the mix for the 29-year-old.

The 29-year-old spent four seasons in the Premier League, scoring 25 goals and bagging 30 assists in 90 appearances to help City pick up two titles, three Carabao Cups and an FA Cup.

And now a report from The Times states that Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is keen to lure him back to England, although it remains to be seen whether the player himself is open to the switch.

The potential addition of Sane comes after The Times reports that Arsenal‘s top target for the left-wing berth, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, is proving too costly a proposition at this stage.

Sane has scored 61 goals and 55 assists in 220 games for Bayern since joining them in 2020 and has 113 career strikes in a trophy-laden career so far.

He is renowned for his electric pace and brilliant dribbling skills and would be considered an upgrade on both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left side of Arsenal’s attack.

Sane agent set for key Bayern talks this week

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Mail states that Sane’s wife Candice could play a key role in where the player moves to next, if he does indeed move on from Bayern.

The explosive forward previously relocated to be with his American wife and it’s well known that he instructed his agent Pini Zahavi to speak to Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham over a Premier League return.

German publication BILD claims that Zahavi is travelling to Munich this week for negotiations over the winger’s future.

Bayern are said to be insistent on not wanting to increase their current offering to Sane, which is made up of a fixed salary of €10million (£8.3million), plus a variable bonus of €5.5million (£4.6million).

However, key figures within the club, including sporting director Max Eberl, are said to be willing to pay that sum in order to keep him on their books.

In all likelihood though, it appears Sane’s days in Bavaria are now done and that it’s just a matter of which destination he favours next.

