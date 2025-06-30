Arsenal are reportedly showing strong interest in signing a top Olympiacos midfield talent in what could turn into a real transfer coup for Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta.

The Gunners are continually looking to add quality young talent to their squad, as they have one eye on the future at The Emirates, and have switched their focus to Greece for the latest addition.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta has shown great faith in blooding younger talent, having given several youth players a chance to shine in recent seasons and this track record could prove useful again when it comes to securing Arsenal the signature of Christos Mouzakitis.

Reports from Sempre Milan suggest the Gunners are among several top clubs keeping tabs on Mouzakitis after a breakout year in Greece.

The 18-year-old midfielder has already made his mark at the senior level and could be set for a big move soon, with Manchester United and Milan also said to be monitoring his progress.

The report adds that Mouzakitis could command a fee in the region of £25million and that the Gunners will need to act quickly if they want to secure his signing, which is where Berta is expected to play his part.

Berta is well known for identifying and securing new signings quickly and will need to do just that to snap up one of Europe’s top midfield prospects ahead of other suitors.

Arsenal target making waves in Greece

Mouzakitis joined the Olympiacos academy at just seven years old and has progressed through the ranks at an impressive pace.

He made his senior debut for the club last season and has already played a full campaign in Greek football, during which time he scored twice and also laid on five assists.

The teenage talent has drawn praise from scouts across Europe for his playing style and was rewarded for his performances with a senior debut for Greece in a UEFA Nations League game against Finland back in December.

That appearance made him one of the youngest players to ever represent the country at senior level and his rapid rise looks set to secure him and the club a lucrative move in the coming months.

