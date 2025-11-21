Gabriel Jesus FINISHED at Arsenal as Andrea Berta lines up €50m ‘clinical’ striker January deal

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus’ days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered, with a report revealing that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are aiming to sign a Bundesliga marksman in the January transfer window.

Jesus is on the comeback trail from the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that he suffered against Manchester United back in January 2025. The Brazil international striker is training again, although he will not be involved in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

While Jesus was recovering, Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, with the Sweden international now the number one striker for the Gunners, who also have Kai Havertz to call upon when he is fit and available.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 3 that Arsenal are willing to sell Jesus in the January transfer window and want £30million (€34.4m, $40.4m) for the 28-year-old.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has since publicly said that he wants to keep Jesus, who himself has said that he wants to continue to play for the north London outfit.

Jesus told Globo Esporte: “I’m very grateful to Palmeiras, it’s the club I support and I’ve made it clear to some players there that one day I’ll come back.

“But not at the moment, I’m under contract with Arsenal until 2027, and my wish is to stay here.

“If for any reason, both parties understand that we can’t extend beyond that, at least until 2027, I’ll be here.”

The former Manchester City striker’s wish, though, may not be fulfilled, though, with The Daily Mail reporting that Arsenal are aiming to get Jesus ‘fit enough for some playing time next month and advertise his talents for potential suitors’.

Arsenal ‘will look to sell’ Jesus in January ‘if a sensible offer comes in’, according to the report.

It seems that Arsenal already have a replacement for Jesus lined up, with CaughtOffside claiming that the Gunners are keen on Serhou Guirassy.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has a €50million (£44.1m, $57.6m) release clause in his contract, which is available to only certain elite clubs.

Arsenal are ‘showing an interest’ in the 29-year-old Guinea international striker, who is under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2028, according to the report.

Guirassy has scored 45 goals and given 13 assists in 65 matches in all competitions for Dortmund so far in his career.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on November 15 that Arsenal are among the English clubs who would have the chance to sign Guirassy, who could look for a move away from Dortmund in 2026.

And now, according to CaughtOffSide, Guirassy ‘appeals’ to Arsenal ‘because of his clinical style and experience’.

This is certainly bad news for Jesus in their wish to continue to play for the Gunners, although you would have to question the merit in replacing a 28-year-old striker with a 29-year-old who will cost €50million (£44.1m, $57.6m).

