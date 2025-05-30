Arsenal are ‘on the verge’ of sealing an agreement with one of the best players in the Premier League and Fabrizio Romano has revealed one of the finer details in the impending deal.

A huge summer awaits for Arsenal and their sporting director, Andrea Berta. The Italian won the race to succeed Edu earlier in 2025 and has been thrown into the thick of the action from day one.

The Gunners are determined to preside over a game-changing transfer window that will transform the club from challengers to champions.

Berta put the finishing touches to Arsenal’s agreement for Martin Zubimendi and his focus is now on signing a left winger and striker.

However, of equal importance to those arrivals is ensuring Arsenal retain the brightest stars already at their disposal.

A series of high profile Arsenal players have contracts expiring within the next two years. William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka are the headline-grabbing names out of contract in 2027.

Aside from working on impactful new arrivals, Berta has also been tasked with forging extensions with those three superstars and per the latest from the BBC and Fabrizio Romano, progress has made been with Gabriel.

The BBC led the way, stating ‘Arsenal are in advanced talks with defender Gabriel over a new contract.’

The report then declared negotiations had recently ‘accelerated’ and an agreement is now understood to be ‘close’.

Transfer guru Romano echoed the BBC’s reporting with his own update on X. However, Romano also revealed an extra detail – the length of the contract Gabriel will sign.

“Arsenal are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Gabriel Magalhaes over long term deal,” wrote the journalist.

“Negotiations at advanced stages, as BBC reported. Understand deal will be valid until June 2030.”

Gabriel Magalhaes deal critical for Arsenal

The Brazilian’s importance to Arsenal has been there for all to see over the past few seasons.

He was named in the 2023/24 PFA Team of the Year and would’ve been a shoo-in to repeat that this time around if not for a hamstring injury robbing him of the last two months of the season.

His impact has also been felt in the final third, with Gabriel proving unstoppable at times form Arsenal’s deadly set-piece routines.

But it’s in his own half where his bread is buttered, with Gabriel forming one half of unquestionably the Premier League’s finest centre-back pairing over the last few seasons.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk may be the No 1 centre-half in the league, but it is Gabriel and William Saliba who form the meanest pairing.

Arsenal conceded the fewest goals of all Premier League teams for the second successive season this term.

They shipped five goals fewer than champions Manchester City in the 2023/24 season and seven goals fewer than champions Liverpool in the 2024/25 campaign.

Clearly, Arsenal hold an advantage over their rivals at the back and if Berta can now succeed in signing a potent new left winger and striker, a first league title since 2004 could await.

