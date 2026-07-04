Arsenal working on two £100m-plus transfers after both players say YES

Arsenal are ‘working on’ two £100m-plus transfers ‘simultaneously’ and have agreed a sale that facilitates one of the arrivals, according to reports.

On Saturday, The Athletic broke news of Arsenal agreeing to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas. A club-to-club agreement to the tune of €18m plus €2m in add-ons has been struck, and while personal terms aren’t yet in place, they’re not expected to be an issue.

Trossard’s departure paves the way for Arsenal to sign a true superstar on the left wing, and their two main transfer targets are not secrets.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola of PSG are the pair Arsenal will choose between when signing the new wide man.

Either can expect to become Arsenal’s most expensive ever signing, with Rogers valued at £130m and Barcola in excess of €135m / £116m.

As it stands, Arsenal’s record buy remains Declan Rice by way of his £105m switch from West Ham three summers ago.

And according to extremely reliable X account, HandofArsenal, The Gunners and their sporting director, Andrea Berta, are simultaneously working on both the Rogers and Barcola deals.

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Arsenal working on Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola transfers

That is not to say Arsenal will sign both players, it simply means they’re putting the pieces in place with the pair before making a final decision on who to push the button on.

This strategy also ensures Arsenal won’t be left empty-handed if one of the targets joins another club, which is pertinent given Liverpool are pushing to sign Barcola.

What’s more, HandofArsenal claimed both Rogers and Barcola are ‘very open’ to joining Arsenal, thus suggesting ironing out personal terms won’t be a problem in each case.

‘Selling Leo [Trossard] was the first step. Cult Hero. Opens up a clear slot at LW,’ the account with nearly 350,000 followers stated.

‘Both Rogers and Barcola files are being worked on simultaneously.

‘Still no official club to club talks but both players very open to a move. Classic Berta.’

Earlier this week, transfer guru Romano claimed Rogers is Arsenal’s preferred option of the two, and significant progress has already been made on the player side of the deal.

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He explained on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal also have an interest in Barcola but their number-one option remains Morgan Rogers.

“For Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa want to put a price around £130 million to let him leave this summer.

“Villa are aware of Arsenal’s interest and of interest from other clubs, including Chelsea.

“But in this moment, Arsenal have made very good progress on the player’s side for some time. And so, Arsenal keep pushing for Rogers.

“Barcola is on the list, but for Rogers, this depends on the price because Aston Villa want £130 million, but Arsenal hope to find a way to negotiate, maybe with add-ons, maybe with a different structure.

“Arsenal hope to be creative in order to find a solution for Rogers.”

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