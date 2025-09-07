Arsenal are keen on signing a top international midfielder who turned down the chance to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as his comments on his future will come as a huge encouragement to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

It was a very busy summer transfer window for Arsenal, as the north London club reinforced their squad with major players with the aim of beating the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie all moved to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Like all other elite clubs, Arsenal are aware of the need to constantly keep tabs on new players and targets.

One of the players that Arsenal have an eye on for future transfer windows is Angelo Stiller, according to CaughtOffside.

Stiller is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga and has been starring for VfB Stuttgart since 2023.

The midfielder was described in Breaking The Lines in March 2025 as ‘The Diamond of the Bundesliga’.

Stiller’s Stuttgart and Germany international team-mate Deniz Undav hailed him as “one of the best number sixes” Germany have on Bundesliga.com in September 2024.

The 24-year-old is also a regular in the Germany squad, which is why he turned down the chance to join Man Utd late in the summer transfer window.

Stiller wants to be part of the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup finals and thought that a move to Man Utd could affect his chances.

CaughtOffSide has reported that, among the English clubs, Arsenal are ‘one of the strongest contenders’ for Stiller.

Encouragingly for Arsenal, the Gunners’ project based on young talent and regular playing time ‘appeals to Stiller’, who is valued at €60million (£52m, $70.3m) by Stuttgart.

Angelo Stiller open to Premier League move

Stiller might have turned down a late switch to Man Utd in the summer transfer window, but the defensive midfielder has publicly said that he is ready to leave the Bundesliga and move abroad.

Florian Wirtz left Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool in the summer, and Stiller has said that he is willing to follow in the footsteps of his Germany international team-mate.

Stiller told Bild this week: “I’m currently not thinking about a move.

“Generally speaking, I’m interested in moving abroad at some point; I thought that Florian Wirtz’s decision to go to Liverpool was cool.”

