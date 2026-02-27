Arsenal hold major interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, and TEAMtalk sources indicate they are now leading the race amid rival interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old England international has been one of the Magpies’ standout performers this term, notching an impressive 14 goals and five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. A four-goal haul against Qarabag in the Champions League earlier this month underlined his growing influence.

The former Everton man, while naturally a winger, has also been deployed in a centre-forward role, and his versatility is adding to the interest in his signature.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, confirmed in a recent update that Gordon’s contract runs until 2029, which puts Newcastle in a strong negotiating position.

However, the speculation linking Gordon to elite sides has intensified, and sources have confirmed that title-chasers Arsenal are ‘strongly’ interested. With the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli uncertain, Gordon could be the perfect player to fill the void should either leave.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be a long-term admirer and the Gunners have ‘stolen a march’ on their rivals, we are told. The London side are open to targeting a £75million deal, though Newcastle could initially demand closer to £95million.

Sources indicate Arsenal believe Gordon would be open to a move, with the club viewing him as a key addition to bolster their attacking options. However, Liverpool and United’s interest persists, with the duo making enquiries into his availability over the past year…

Anthony Gordon targeted by three Prem giants

Gordon came close to moving to Anfield back in 2024. However, the prospect of the Magpies selling him to a direct Premier League rival in Liverpool is described as “something they will try to avoid” and Gordon himself recently dismissed such talk as “a load of rubbish.”, not because that is true, but to try and keep speculation at bay.

United have also made enquiries, and they are potentially prepared to offer around £80million as part of a broader recruitment drive, though some sources have played that down slightly.

Arsenal appear frontrunners to sign Gordon at this stage, but Newcastle’s stance is unequivocal: they have no intention of cashing in on their in-form star this summer, but are well aware of the interest in him.

With no release clause in his contract and a commitment to building a competitive squad, the club views Gordon as integral to their ambitions, especially if they secure Champions League football again.

However, that is looking highly unlikely. With the club sitting 11th in the Premier League table, they’d almost certainly have to win the Champions League to qualify for next term, and it’s the lack of UCL football that could trigger clubs to make the move.

For now, Gordon’s focus remains on St James Park, where his pressing, directness, and goal threat continue to make him one of the Premier League’s most exciting players.

Yet, a substantial bid could test Newcastle’s resolve if financial pressures or squad dynamics shift. The coming months and Newcastle’s fate in Europe are likely to be the deciders of Gordon’s future.

