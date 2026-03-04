Sensational Arsenal swap deal ‘close’ as Arteta demands ‘frightening’ striker signing

Arsenal are discussing a shock swap deal that would see a Premier League winger trade places with Gabriel Martinelli, a report has claimed, while Mikel Arteta hopes the Gunners can pull off a major striker capture.

Arsenal have long been linked with signing a new left winger to replace Martinelli. The Brazilian can be a handful for opposition full-backs when on top form, largely down to his pace, though he is somewhat unreliable in front of goal.

Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon is a candidate to become Arsenal’s new left-sided attacker, and the two clubs could find an intriguing solution…

Gordon eyed as Martinelli replacement

Arsenal are ‘close to pulling off’ a stunning move for Gordon, according to a ‘team of five elite reporters’ with over 700,000 followers on social media.

A swap deal has come into view as Newcastle are supposedly ‘demanding Martinelli in return’.

Newcastle are even ‘ready to make Martinelli the highest-paid player at the club’, it is suggested.

Midfield leader Bruno Guimaraes is currently Newcastle’s highest earner, taking home a reported £160,000 a week.

Martinelli earns around £180,000 per week in north London, giving Newcastle a sum to aim for.

We revealed on Friday that Arsenal are leading Manchester United and Liverpool in the chase for Gordon.

However, we understand Arsenal are preparing a £75m (€86m / $100m) bid to test Newcastle’s resolve, rather than plotting a swap deal involving Martinelli.

Separate reports have named Gordon as Man Utd’s ‘top target’ amid their hunt for attacking reinforcements.

Arteta wants Serie A signing

Arteta has told Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta to land Inter centre-forward Pio Esposito, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Arteta was left both ‘fascinated and frightened’ by Esposito’s impressive display when he came off the bench against Arsenal in the Champions League in January.

The Italian came out on the losing side but caused Arsenal’s backline all sorts of problems, forcing Arteta to bring on usual starter Gabriel.

Berta has made ‘contact’ with the Inter hierarchy to see if a deal can be struck, though it will be very difficult.

Inter view the 20-year-old as the future of their attack and are protected by his contract, which runs for another four years.

Previous reports in Italy have suggested either Arsenal or Man Utd might launch a ‘monstrous offer’ for Esposito.

Opening bid unsuccessful

Arsenal have acted on their ‘very strong’ interest in Serbian starlet Vasilije Kostov by submitting an ‘offer’ worth €20m (£17m / $23m), according to Calciomercato.

However, the proposal has been rejected by Kostov’s current side, Red Star Belgrade.

Arsenal are expected to return with an improved bid as they look to beat Inter, Bayern Munich and Juventus to the deal.

Although, it was reported on Saturday that Inter are in pole position to snap him up.

Kostov is only 17 years old but has been earning rave reviews in Serbia. The midfielder, who mainly operates as a No 8 or No 10, has been compared to Barcelona star Pedri.