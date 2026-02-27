How electric Arsenal target compares to Martinelli, Trossard as Berta masterplan accelerates

With Arsenal joining the race to sign one of the best left-sided attackers in the Premier League this summer, TEAMtalk has looked at how he compares with the two players who alternate in that position at Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are currently five points clear at the Premier League summit as they chase an elusive first top-flight title in more than 20 years, although Manchester City can close that gap to two if they win their game in hand.

However, regardless of what’s been another strong season for the club under Arteta, Arsenal remain on the hunt for players and position upgrades that can improve their team, with sporting director Andrea Berta leading that hunt.

One player we can confirm who is very much on their radar is Anthony Gordon, with our very own Fraser Fletcher revealing that the Gunners are battling Liverpool and Manchester United for the explosive Newcastle and England winger.

Capable of playing as a left-winger, which arguably remains his best position, or through the middle, Gordon would be a constant for Arteta rather than the chopping and changing, as he does with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to have a look at a stats comparison between Gordon, Trossard and Martinelli this season to see if it’s worth Arsenal forking out the more than £75million (€85.6m / $101m) Newcastle will demand for the pacy attacker.

Anthony Gordon

Games: 38

Goals: 14

Assists: 5

Mins per G/A: 122

On his day, Gordon is one of the most electrifying attacking talents in the Premier League but do those stats really represent what he is as a player? Indeed, you could argue strongly that for how easily he’s able to get into goalscoring and crossing positions, mostly due to that devastating turn of speed, there should be more end product.

Indeed, eight of those 14 strikes this term have come from the penalty spot, while four goals came in one game in the Champions League clash with Qarabag recently – and two of those were from the spot.

Arteta would clearly want more assists from a player who is likely to be Thomas Tuchel’s starting left-sided attacker for England at the World Cup this summer, although the Spaniard does have a track record for improving players.

There is a massive benefit to having a player who is such a threat out wide, though, in that opposing teams often have to drag a midfielder out to double up, which opens up more space for a major strength of Arteta’s side – that central space between midfield and attack.

Martin Odegaard has been a specialist at creating from that No.10 role up until the last 18 months, and while his form has dropped off, Eberechi Eze has is now taking up that mantle. If only he could face Tottenham every week, he’d probably be on 40 goals/assists already this season!

Gordon also has the added benefit of being able to play through the middle, where that electric place allows him to get in behind centre-backs. Indeed, the 25-year-old has managed to notch six goals in nine games playing as a No.9 for the Magpies this campaign.

Arsenal’s biggest problem, as our report suggests, will be getting Newcastle to say yes to a deal, while Gordon also remains a major Liverpool target and would love a return to the club where he began his career as a junior – and we know how that turned out in Eze’s case after he’d looked certain to join Spurs.

Leandro Trossard

Games: 35

Goals: 7

Assists: 8

Mins per G/A: 137

Trossard remains a player who never really lets Arsenal down, whether he’s a starter or making a game-changing impact off the bench.

In terms of bang for their buck, the Gunners landed an absolute gem when they spent just £27m on the Belgian back in January 2023, with Trossard having notched a combined 66 goal involvements in 159 outings for the club to date.

The 31-year-old will be out of contract, though, in the summer of 2027, leaving Arsenal with a big decision to make at the end of this season, if they decide to move for Gordon and cash in on the player.

However, Trossard is a trusted rotational piece in Arteta’s system who should stay in place at the very least until the end of his contract, and then reassess his situation from there.

Gabriel Martinelli

Games: 35

Goals: 11

Assists: 3

Mins per G/A: 109

The Brazil international has the best minutes-to-goal-involvement ratio of all three players mentioned, although that is largely down to him starting far fewer games than both Gordon and Trossard.

Indeed, just under half of Martinelli‘s appearances for Arsenal this season in all competitions have come in the starting XI, with the 24-year-old playing significantly less minutes as a result.

A groin injury that forced the attacker to miss a few games has played a part in that, but there is a feeling around The Emirates that Arsenal are ready to cash in on Martinelli while his value is still relatively high.

Like Trossard, his current deal runs out in 2027, meaning this summer represents the best opportunity to secure a significant fee for his services

Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both shown concrete interest in the Gunners forward, with a fee in the region of €45million (£39m, $53m) being mooted for a player with a year left on his contract.

But if Arsenal do look to seal a deal for Gordon, or another left-sided forward, it makes all the sense in the world to take what they can for Martinelli.

