Arsenal have carried out detailed work on Anthony Gordon’s situation and are closely monitoring his availability, with the England star one of four key winger targets for the summer, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Newcastle winger is one of several high-profile names being linked with a potential move, despite the Magpies making it clear internally that there will be no fire sale coming at St James’ Park.

Gordon, 25, is not alone in attracting attention from North London. TEAMtalk understands that both Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali are also on Arsenal’s radar.

However, Gordon is viewed as a particularly strong fit for a priority area – the left side of Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Arsenal’s dream attacking target remains Julian Alvarez, but sources indicate the Argentine has made it clear in discussions that he prefers to operate centrally.

While the Gunners remain firmly in the race for Alvarez – particularly if Barcelona fail to progress a deal – they are actively exploring alternative options.

That process has led them to assess a number of elite wide players. Last summer, Arsenal opted to retain both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to ensure depth on the left flank, but one of those could now move on as part of a reshuffle.

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Arsenal considering big swoop for Anthony Gordon

Sporting director Andrea Berta and the club’s recruitment team have cast their net wide, with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, Athletic Club star Nico Williams and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao all under consideration.

We can also confirm that Arsenal would be firmly in the mix if Paris Saint-Germain made any of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola available this summer, although that scenario is viewed as highly unlikely at this stage.

And we can confirm that Gordon is also very much part of that conversation. The England international is keen to be competing at the highest level, and Newcastle’s failure to secure Champions League football for next season has not gone unnoticed by his camp.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of the former Everton man, but we understand that Gordon’s representatives have made Arsenal aware that the opportunity to work under Arteta is one that would strongly appeal to the player.

Newcastle, for their part, are managing a delicate situation. As previously reported, the club are aware that player sales will be required this summer to facilitate a squad rebuild.

However, how many key figures they are willing to lose and whether Gordon becomes one of them, remains an open question.

Latest Arsenal news: £100m double sale / Morgan Rogers update

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Arsenal are looking to cash in on exciting youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer.

It’s stated that the Gunners are pushing to recoup a combined £100million from a double sale, while the futures of Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are in doubt, too.

In other news, Arsenal are big admirers of classy playmaker Morgan Rogers and reports suggest that Aston Villa’s financial position could force them into a very reluctant summer sale.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the mix to sign the 23-year-old, whose stock could rise further should he impress for England at the World Cup.

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