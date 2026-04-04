Arsenal prepare stunning £75m bid for key Liverpool forward target

Arsenal are preparing to submit an offer for Liverpool winger target Anthony Gordon, as per a report, and he is among three Newcastle United stars the Gunners are interested in.

Gordon is enjoying a great season, having notched 17 goals and five assists in 45 appearances for Newcastle so far. Admittedly, the left winger is Newcastle’s penalty taker, but he is thriving in front of goal, nevertheless.

Gordon’s contract at St James’ Park runs until summer 2030, putting Newcastle in a strong position.

However, the England star is tempted to leave Newcastle this summer to join a club competing in the Champions League.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with Gordon.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal ‘will make a bid’ for the attacker this summer as they look to increase their English core.

Mikel Arteta has identified Gordon as an elite replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, who is picking up interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

This report comes after we revealed on February 27 that Arsenal are drawing up a £75million offer to sign Gordon this summer.

However, there will need to be some negotiation before Gordon can officially move, as we understand Newcastle value the player at closer to £95m.

Gordon joining Arsenal would be a major blow for Liverpool, as we revealed on March 21 that he is among two wingers they are aiming to land.

In addition to Gordon, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Newcastle duo Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento.

Arsenal held initial talks with Tonali’s camp in January, and the midfielder is open to a move so he can continue playing in the Champions League.

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Tonali, Livramento also on Arsenal radar

We understand that Man Utd would rather sign Elliot Anderson, making Tonali more likely to join Arsenal or City.

Arsenal view Livramento as a top-quality replacement for the unhappy Ben White at right-back. Livramento will cost around £60m, while Tonali is valued at £80-100m.

The chances of Newcastle selling more than one of their top stars this summer appear to be increasing as they are plotting a squad rebuild.

Even manager Eddie Howe is set for crunch talks at the end of the season to decide his future.

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