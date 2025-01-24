Arsenal have identified a winger they think could perfectly replace Bukayo Saka, with a report revealing his stance on a potential move as north London rivals Tottenham plan a potential bid in the final days of the January transfer window.

Saka is one of the best wingers in the world and has been superb for Arsenal over the years. The 23-year-old England international has scored 52 goals and given 45 assists in 186 appearances in the Premier League so far in his career.

The Arsenal winger has found the back of the net nine times and has given 13 assists in 24 matches in all competitions this season.

Saka, though, is on the sidelines at the moment. The youngster is recovering from a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be back in action before March.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a replacement, and, according to CaughtOffSide, they have identified Antoine Semenyo as the player to fill the role at right wing.

The Gunners are exploring a deal, and although Bournemouth are keen on keeping him, they could sell the winger for £50million.

Encouragingly, for Arsenal, Semenyo is reportedly open to leaving the Cherries in the January transfer window “with a desire to prove himself at the top level”.

Arsenal, though, are not the only club from north London who want to sign Semenyo, who has scored seven goals and given four assists in 23 matches in all competitions this season.

Tottenham are also interested in the Ghana international, according to CaughtOffside, with Spurs “waiting in the shadows” to see how the situation develops over the coming days before making a bid.

Liverpool have already registered an interest in Semenyo, who is on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle United as well.

Arsenal want Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez too

Semenyo is not the only Bournemouth player that Arsenal are keen on signing in the January transfer window.

CaughtOffSide has reported that the Gunners are exploring a deal for Milos Kerkez as well. Bournemouth, though, are reluctant to let him leave in January.

Arsenal want Kerkez as a potential replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney. Both the left-backs could leave in January, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Celtic want to sign the latter.

Manchester United will also provide Arsenal with competition for Kerkez. Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim wants to sign a new left-back in January.

Latest Arsenal news: Zubimendi blow, Heaven to Man Utd

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Martin Zubimendi, but there are now suggestions that Real Madrid could hijack the deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Reports earlier this month claimed that Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal for Zubimendi, with the north London club ready to trigger his £51million release clause.

However, there is now speculation that Madrid are keen on a deal for the Spain international defensive midfielder.

The defending Spanish and European champions reportedly believe that the potential appointment of Xabi Alonso as the head coach at the end of the season should Carlo Ancelotti step down could convince Zubimendi to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal could also lose youngster Ayden Heaven to Premier League rivals Man Utd.

The Gunners have offered the young defender a new contract, but Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt and Man Utd all are keen on him.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd are confident of securing a deal for Heaven, with the player at Old Trafford on Thursday evening to watch Amorim’s side in action against Rangers in the Europa League.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window due to the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic is a player that Arsenal like and are keen on, but a report in Italy has claimed that the striker has decided to stay in Turn for the second half of the season.

The Serbia international has no intention of leaving the Bianconeri in the middle of the campaign and will hold talks with Juventus over his future in February.

