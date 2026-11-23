Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Antonio Nusa to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on November 14 that Arsenal want to sign Nusa from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

We understand that Arsenal have already spoken to representatives of the Norway international winger.

Sources have told us that Leipzig want €80million (£67m) for the 21-year-old, who has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 16 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Reliable transfer journalist Dean Jones has since claimed that Liverpool are ready to pay €75m (£62.5m) for Nusa.

There have also been reports that Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard has spoken to Nusa.

Odegaard plays with Nusa for Norway and reportedly wants the 21-year-old to move to the Emirates Stadium.

It has now emerged that Nusa himself is willing to move to Arsenal.

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Antonio Nusa ready to join Arsenal

According to Football Insider, the winger is ready to leave Leipzig for Arsenal in the summer of 2027.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has over 174,000 followers on X, has reported that Nusa is “keen on the idea” of moving to Arsenal.

O’Rourke added: “Nusa is understood to see a potential future for himself at the Emirates Stadium and would be open to making the switch.

“Sources say that the wideman views Arsenal as a ‘very attractive project’ at the moment, after their success in recent years.”

Nusa’s stance on leaving RB Leipzig for Arsenal will delight Ian Wright.

The Arsenal legend said after the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday evening that Arsenal should sign Nusa in the January transfer window.

Wright told Sky Sports: “I’d want to go [and strengthen] on the left side and up front.

“At some stage we have got to say ‘we have got to go for it’.

“We have been linked with Nusa at RB Leipzig. If think we should just go and get him. We saw today with Tzolis, I didn’t see enough.

“I think with Havertz, if he’s got someone at the same level or better and push him I think we get more out of him, which he needs, and I don’t think that’s happening through Gyokeres.”

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