Antonio Nusa turned on the style on Tuesday evening, stealing the show in RB Leipzig’s 3-1 Champions League victory over RC Lens with a clinical brace in front of Arsenal’s representatives and a host of other suitors, TEAMtalk can confirm.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed Arsenal’s growing fondness for the Norwegian winger, with Mikel Arteta’s recruitment team having tracked him solidly over the past six weeks and they were among a throng of elite European clubs represented in Germany on Tuesday night.

However, Arsenal were far from alone at the Red Bull Arena, with a cluster of their Premier League rivals keeping close tabs on his rapid development.

We can confirm that north London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur had scouts in attendance, alongside Chelsea and Manchester City.

The scouting mission was not limited to English clubs. Italian heavyweights AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus were all watching from the stands, while Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also maintaining close checks on the 21-year-old.

Adding further intrigue to the transfer battle is the presence of domestic rivals Bayern Munich and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Both clubs are heading into 2027 with wide attacking reinforcements firmly on their agendas, and both are actively doing their groundwork on Nusa.

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Antonio Nusa stuns scouts in Champions League display

Those in attendance saw Nusa deliver an emphatic audition, netting Leipzig’s second and third goals – striking early in the first half before sealing the points deep into stoppage time—to fire Martin Demichelis’ side to a comfortable European victory.

Leipzig are acutely aware of the mounting interest emerging across the continent, and sources indicate that club chiefs are already working on a potential new contract for Nusa – whose existing agreement runs until 2029 – in a bid to ward off suitors and reward his form.

New deal or not, sources insist that Leipzig have zero intention of sanctioning a sale mid-season, firmly believing they remain right in the hunt for the Bundesliga title.

Die Roten Bullen currently sit fourth in the table, just a single point behind second-placed Bayern Munich and three points adrift of league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

For his part, Nusa is aware of the widespread admiration he is attracting, yet he is not believed to be actively pushing for a move in January.

The former Club Brugge starlet is thoroughly enjoying his football in Germany – an understandable stance given he ranks among the most in-form attackers in Europe right now, boasting nine goals and eight assists to his name so far this season.

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