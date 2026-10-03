Arsenal ready formal bid for explosive £55m left winger

Arsenal are preparing an opening offer as they attempt to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to RB Leipzig ace Antonio Nusa, according to a report, though it will not meet the 21-year-old’s valuation.

Nusa joined Leipzig from Club Brugge for €21million in August 2024. The left winger could be set for his best season at Leipzig, having started the campaign brightly.

In six appearances, he has registered three goals and two assists. Nusa was named man of the match after he notched a goal and two assists during a 5-0 thrashing of Hamburg last month.

Nusa’s stock is rising as he also impressed at the World Cup, helping Norway reach the quarter-finals for the very first time.

We revealed on July 8 that Arsenal are battling rivals Tottenham for Nusa’s capture, and there has now been an update.

Online German source Fussball News report that Arsenal and Tottenham are ‘leading the race’ for the ‘explosive’ forward, while Villa and Newcastle United are also ‘monitoring’ him.

Further afield, Roma have made ‘inquiries’ about Nusa’s availability, AC Milan and Inter Milan have ‘shortlisted’ him, and Bayern Munich and Barcelona are ‘following his development’.

The report tips Arsenal’s interest in Nusa to become ‘particularly concrete’, as Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘working on an initial formal offer’ of €40m (£34m).

However, Leipzig are holding out for an ‘exceptional offer’ worth €60-65m (£51-55m) before selling Nusa. They are in a strong negotiating position as his contract runs until June 2029.

This is not the first time Arsenal have been tipped to submit a proposal for the wide man.

Arsenal set to bid £34m for Antonio Nusa

On July 15, CaughtOffside reported that Arsenal could sting Liverpool by offering Leipzig £34m for Nusa.

It seems the chances of Arsenal making a move for Nusa in January are increasing following this latest report.

But Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will have to get closer to Leipzig’s £51-55m demands before a deal can be struck.

The Gunners are searching for an exciting left winger to provide Christos Tzolis with competition, having sold Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli over the summer.

Arsenal were beaten to Morgan Rogers by Chelsea, while they also made an ambitious move for Vinicius Junior before he signed a new contract with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, we can confirm that Arsenal do have the funds for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, though they are not leading the transfer race.

Plus, Arsenal have been credited with shock interest in a £58m Manchester United star.