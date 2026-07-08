Arsenal and Tottenham are among five Premier League sides eyeing a move for Antonio Nusa, TEAMtalk understands, after his impressive performances for Norway at the World Cup have put them on alert.

The 21-year-old, renowned for his blistering pace, dribbling skills, and versatility across the attacking three, is attracting significant interest from across Europe.

Nusa joined Leipzig from Club Brugge in August 2024 for €21million (£18m / $24m) and has since established himself as a key squad member.

He’s also played a big role for Norway at the World Cup, and scored a crucial goal in a 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. His performances in North America have only heightened his appeal, with scouts in attendance monitoring his games.

The Premier League is Nusa’s most likely destination at this stage.

Arsenal are understood to be monitoring the player closely as they look to bring in a new left-sided attacker, while Tottenham have long admired the youngster and made contact with his agents before.

Newcastle United have also shown concrete interest, with sources suggesting they expect an approach from the Magpies as they look to bolster their wide options. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are among the other English clubs keeping tabs.

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Leipzig slap £51.3m asking price on Arsenal, Spurs target

Interest in Nusa not limited to England, however.

In Serie A, AC Milan and Napoli are admirers, while Atletico Madrid represent La Liga interest.

Roma have previously registered strong interest, and Barcelona continue to scout the Norwegian but have not made any concrete moves and a move to the Camp Nou remains financially challenging, especially after the singing of Anthony Gordon.

Leipzig value Nusa highly, indicating an asking price in the region of €50-60million (up to £51.3m / $68.4m)

The Bundesliga club are generally reluctant to sell but could be tempted by the right package, and sources indicate that €50million ($42.7m / $57m) could indeed be enough.

Nusa, meanwhile, is believed to be open to a new challenge, particularly in the Premier League and as he aims to play at the highest level possible.

With his contract running until 2029, Leipzig are under no immediate pressure to sell. Whether Nusa remains with the German side or makes a high-profile move this summer will only be decided once his World Cup campaign is over.

Norway face England in the quarter-final on Saturday at 10pm BST.

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