Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta’s ambitious plan to bring Arda Guler to the Emirates Stadium in 2026 is very likely to fail, with a Spanish source revealing Real Madrid’s plan regarding the Turkey international attacking midfielder.

Guler has been one of Real Madrid’s best players this season, with the playmaker having established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet under manager Xabi Alonso. The 20-year-old has scored three goals and given four assists in 10 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos so far this campaign.

Arsenal took a shine to Guler last season, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, and speculation linking the Turkish gem with a move to the Emirates Stadium persists.

CaughtOffSide reported on September 28 that Arsenal are among the clubs scouting Guler this season, with the Gunners’ sporting director Berta looking to raid Madrid in 2026 for the Turkey international playmaker.

On October 6, Football Insider noted Arsenal’s interest in Guler, adding that Madrid will not sell him in January.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has now revealed that Madrid are planning to hand Guler a new and improved contract.

Guler has been on the books of Spanish and European giants since 2023 and is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2029.

The playmaker is said to be ‘very happy’ at Madrid and ‘never wanted to leave’ Los Blancos despite his difficult situation under Alonso’s predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid, who are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League, are ‘already considering improving’ Guler’s deal if he ‘performs well’ for the entire campaign.

The report has further added that Guler ‘wants to stay’ at Madrid, which will come as a further blow to Arsenal.

Arsenal interest in Arda Guler doesn’t make sense

While it made sense for Arsenal to keep tabs on Guler last season, now that he is one of Madrid’s most important players, it surely means that the Gunners need to stop dreaming about a deal in 2026.

Guler is one of the finest young attacking midfielders in the world and has been endorsed by former Arsenal and Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The former Germany international star Marca in June 2023: “Is there a number 10 better than me?

“I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in him, may God protect him – his name is Arda Güler.”

In February 2025, Ozil told TRT Spor: “I see a lot of myself in Arda Guler. We need to do more to protect talents like him.”

While Guler has the potential to become world class, Arsenal are not in urgent need of a player of his ilk.

When fit and available, Martin Odegaard is the playmaker-in-chief for Arsenal, and the Norway international midfielder is still only 26.

Arsenal also signed England international attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2027.

Moreover, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta can also call upon Ethan Nwaneri, who is just 18 and can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Guler would be a luxury player for Arsenal, one they do not need anytime soon.

