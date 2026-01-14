Arsenal door opens as the world’s ‘best midfielder’ is ‘worried about his future’ at Real Madrid after Xabi Alonso exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have received a boost in their quest to sign Arda Guler, with a Spanish report claiming that the Real Madrid attacking midfielder is worried about his future at Estadio Bernabeu following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

Guler has long been linked with a move to Arsenal. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported in September 2025 that Arsenal looked at a possible deal for Guler “around October/November 2024”, but the Turkey international attacking midfielder stayed at Real Madrid.

The Gunners remain keen on the Real Madrid star, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reporting on January 12 that Arsenal made fresh enquiries for Guler in December 2025.

Arsenal made Guler’s camp aware that they would be keen on a deal for him, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich also interested in the 20-year-old attacking midfielder.

Sources have told us that Guler’s entourage has been told by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he is a player that the club want to keep.

Madrid see Guler as a player for the future and have no plans whatsoever to offload him anytime soon.

While Madrid’s stance remains the same despite the departure of Xabi Alonso as the manager this week, a Spanish report has claimed that the Turkish star himself has doubts about how he would fit in the starting line-up of new boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet which is often speculative, Guler is ‘worried about his future at Real Madrid following Xabi Alonso’s departure’.

After struggling to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up under Carlo Ancelotti and also having injury issues for the past two seasons, Guler became an important player for Madrid under Alonso and established a great on-pitch relationship with Kylian Mbappe in the opening months of the 2025/26 campaign.

While Guler’s recent performances have dropped, three goals and eight assists in 28 appearances for Madrid this season are hugely encouraging.

Described by Brazilian star Neymar as “an amazing player” and “the best midfielder in the whole world” at the moment, Guler ‘could request a transfer in the next summer window’ if he fails to play regularly under Arbeloa, according to the report, which has added that Arsenal are ‘considering him as a possible signing for next season’.

What Xabi Alonso and Arda Guler said about each other

It should be noted that Defensa Central is not always on the ball with its transfer insights and reporting, so this claim that Guler is worried about his future at Madrid has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, as it is always the case, whenever a new manager comes in, players, especially those who are young, have to prove themselves all over again.

Guler will be aware of that, and now it is up to him to impress Arbeloa.

Alonso’s faith in Guler was clear from the onset, with the Turkish star being made a key figure in the team.

The former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder praised Guler on multiple occasions, which shows just how highly he rated the 20-year-old.

In October 2025, Alonso compared Guler to former Real Madrid stars Mesut Ozil and Guti: “Not just because of his origins, but because of his quality.

“He’s a mix between Ozil and Guti, because Guti could also play close to the crease while also providing that final pass.

“The more we find Arda, the better we do.

“We have to keep pushing him to improve his game, but I’m happy.”

Guler, too, praised Alonso for believing in him and said in October: “This season I feel really important in this team, thanks to coach Xabi, who believed in me.

“He asks me to control the tempo. If he wants me score and assist, he plays me as a 10.

“If he wants me to control the tempo, he plays me as an 8.”

Meanwhile, sources have told Graeme Bailey about the stance that Arsenal have taken on Ben White, amid interest from Everton and Manchester City.

Arsenal have made a decision about signing Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, with the defender out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

And finally, an Arsenal midfielder wanted to join Real Madrid and work with Xabi Alonso in the summer of 2025, with a Spanish report revealing why a transfer did not happen.