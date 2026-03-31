TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing to rival Liverpool for the signing of Arda Guler this summer, if Real Madrid open the door to his departure, which is a concrete possibility.

Liverpool have long held a strong interest in the Turkish star and remain firmly in the picture. The Merseyside club are understood to have maintained regular contact with both Guler’s representatives and Real Madrid, positioning themselves strongly should an opportunity arise.

At the start of the season, Madrid made it clear that Guler was a central part of their long-term plans, with president Florentino Perez personally backing the youngster to become a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Under former boss Xabi Alonso, that vision appeared to be materialising, with Guler playing a prominent role in the side. However, Alonso’s mid-season departure has cast fresh uncertainty over Guler’s standing within the squad.

A change in direction behind the scenes has prompted a reassessment of several attacking options, and the 20-year-old now finds himself at the centre of growing transfer speculation.

Further complicating matters is Madrid’s evolving squad picture. The club are expected to confirm the return of Nico Paz and newly capped Spain international Victor Munoz.

Their emergence is likely to increase competition in attacking areas and could lead to difficult decisions over who stays and who moves on. And now, we understand that Arsenal and Chelsea are also looking to capitalise on Guler’s situation.

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Arsenal, Chelsea join race for Real Madrid playmaker

We understand that both Arsenal and Chelsea have made their interest clear to all parties. The Premier League duo are eager to be kept informed of any developments and are ready to act if Madrid signal a willingness to negotiate.

Like Liverpool, both clubs view Guler as a generational talent capable of operating across the forward line and in midfield.

The 27-time capped Turkish international, who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger, joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce for around €20million (£17.4m / $23m) in summer 2023.

Since then, Guler has made 106 appearances for the Spanish giants, notching 16 goals and 24 assists in the process.

His technical quality, creativity and versatility make him one of the most coveted young players in Europe.

Should Real Madrid decide to sanction a departure, TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal and Chelsea are determined to be in a position to open talks.

They could compete directly with Liverpool for his signature, in what could become one of the standout transfer battles of the summer.

Latest Arsenal news: ‘Serious’ Tonali update / Dowman told to LEAVE

Meanwhile, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update yesterday (March 10) that Arsenal are ‘serious’ about a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

Manchester United are equally as keen on the Italian international, and it could take north of £100million to lure him from St James’ Park.

In other news, a pundit has urged the Gunners’ 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman to QUIT the club as Mikel Arteta could ‘derail’ his career.

“Dowman needs to take a look at these things and realise that he’s just another tick in Mikel Arteta’s box,” talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham said.

“It’s all about Arteta, it’s not about Dowman and if he stays there, Arteta will keep signing right wingers for money until Max Dowman realises Arteta is just not that into him.” Read the full comments HERE.

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