Arsenal have taken steps to sign Arda Guler in a spectacular summer deal, as per report, and he could be one of three Real Madrid stars to move to the Premier League this summer.

Guler emerged as a target for several elite clubs after being labelled the ‘Turkish Messi’ following his breakthrough at Fenerbahce. Real Madrid ultimately won the race for Guler, sealing a €20million deal in July 2023.

The attacking midfielder had a frustrating debut season at the Bernabeu as he began the campaign with a knee injury and struggled to pick up starts upon his return.

But Guler’s influence on Madrid has grown over the past two seasons, particularly under the relatively short reign of former manager Xabi Alonso.

The Turkish ace has formed a devastating partnership with Kylian Mbappe. Guler’s record this season stands at six goals and 14 assists from 50 matches.

However, his future in the Spanish capital is uncertain, and will depend on which manager is picked to replace the seemingly doomed Alvaro Arbeloa.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal registered their interest in Guler earlier this year, and Madrid’s managerial search has seen them ‘look again’ into a potential deal.

Arsenal have ‘sounded out’ the playmaker’s representatives to see if a move can get off the ground.

Although, the report adds that Guler is currently happy at Madrid and is not looking to leave this summer.

This means it would take an extremely attractive proposal to get him to reconsider his future.

In terms of how much the operation might cost, previous reports have given Guler a huge €90m (£78m) price tag.

The 21-year-old has been regularly linked with Arsenal and Liverpool over the past six months.

We confirmed on March 31 that Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Liverpool in chasing the supreme talent.

We understand all three clubs will make approaches to Madrid if it emerges that Guler might be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid might warm to Arda Guler sale

Sources state that it is a concrete possibility Madrid could consider bids for Guler as they prepare to assess their forward options. The return of Nico Paz will give Guler even more competition for the No 10 role.

Alongside Guler, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni might arrive in the Premier League this summer.

We revealed on April 8 that fans should not entirely rule out Camavinga and Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister swapping places.

Manchester United’s interest in Tchouameni has been confirmed as they eye Casemiro’s successor, though Madrid aim to hand the Frenchman a new contract.

Returning to Arsenal, the Gunners and Chelsea have both been sounded out over a shock Manchester City transfer.

We can also confirm that Arsenal are contenders for a Tottenham Hotspur star, in what would be a hugely controversial deal.