Arsenal reportedly have two eye-catching options in mind as they look to find Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s successor up front.

The centre-forward joined Barcelona on February 2 after Arsenal agreed to let him leave on a free transfer. Aubameyang soon began a war of words with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, following his captaincy strip in mid-December.

Aubameyang said his problem ‘was only with Arteta’, prompting the Spaniard to hit back.

“I am extremely grateful for what Auba has done at the club, for his contribution since I’ve been here,” he told reporters. “The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem.

“What I’m saying is that I’ve been the solution, 100%. I can look in the eye of anybody.”

Arteta does still have Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as striker options. But with both players continuously linked with transfers away from the Emirates, a solution may need to be found this summer.

football.london claim Arsenal have two ideas in mind. The first is the signing of a young star currently impressing while on loan at another Premier League club.

Southampton ace Armando Broja is the man in question. He has hit eight goals in 24 matches since joining Saints on loan from Chelsea.

That record is even more impressive as this term is Broja’s first in the English top flight. He has only made one appearance for the Blues so far in his career, and that came in March 2020.

Broja is proving to have the pace, power and eye for goal to make him a success in the Prem. And Arsenal are monitoring his progress ahead of a potential move, according to football.london’s report.

But it will not be simple to get the 20-year-old’s signature. Arsenal would have to strike a deal with London rivals Chelsea for Broja, which would take some serious work.

Arteta’s side would also need to beat several clubs to the punch. Southampton, Leeds, Everton and Wolves are all potential suitors.

football.london name an alternative for Arsenal, should Broja remain at Stamford Bridge or join another Prem club.

They claim Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has been operating as a striker in training. Should he impress, then Arteta could use the Brazilian in a central role over the next few weeks.

20-year-old Martinelli tends to play on the left flank, although that may be about to change. He has featured 15 times in the league this season, registering four goals and two assists.

Meanwhile, Matt Turner’s transfer from New England Revolution to Arsenal has been confirmed by his current club – although a report has revealed why the Gunners are delaying their own announcement.

The MLS outfit released the following statement on their website: “The New England Revolution have agreed to terms for goalkeeper Matt Turner to join Arsenal of the English Premier League in a summer transfer for an undisclosed fee pending completion of a medical.

“Turner, the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, is expected to join Arsenal in late June 2022, allowing the United States international to remain with New England through the entirety of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League campaign and nearly half of the 2022 MLS regular season. Further information will be shared when the transfer is completed.”

Arsenal are yet to make any announcement of their own. According to football.London, that is because they are waiting precisely until the summer when Turner travels for a medical.

For now, he will carry on playing in the USA until the time comes to put the finishing touches to the transfer.

