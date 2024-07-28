Arsenal are in the market for a new winger and have been told what it will take to sign Barcelona star Raphinha this summer, according to reports.

The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou amid the Catalans’ need to sell players to generate funds for their own business.

Aston Villa are one of the clubs interested in Raphinha as Unai Emery looks to build a squad capable of competing in the Champions League.

But reports from Spain suggest that Arsenal are willing to spend €50m (£42.3m) on Raphinha this summer. The Gunners have been told that won’t be enough, though.

Raphinha has interest from Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal have bid €65m (£54.9m), which is thought to be ‘enough’ to convince Barcelona to sell him.

Raphinha, however, has no interest in making the move to Saudi, whereas he is open to returning to the Premier League.

Arsenal must reportedly match Al-Hilal’s €65m offer if they want to sign him this summer.

Arsenal want new winger, striker this summer

Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing in more competition for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka and Raphinha could be a good option.

He can play on either flank and has experience in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds for £50m in the summer of 2022. He’s gone on to make 87 appearances for the LaLiga giants, scoring 20 goals and making 25 assists in the process.

But Arsenal are looking to sign more than just a new winger this summer and we understand that a new centre-forward is more of an immediate priority for Arteta.

Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres is the Gunners’ top target and reports suggest that they are preparing a bid in the region of £60m for the former Coventry man.

Gyokeres has a mammoth €100m (£84.6m) release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Sporting can be convinced to sell for less.

Eddie Nketiah is expected to leave Arsenal this summer amid interest from Marseille and Premier League clubs and he will need replacing.

There are also questions over whether Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are prolific enough to fire the North Londoners to the PL title.

