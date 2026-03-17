Arsenal have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Christian Pulisic to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, with an Italian journalist revealing that AC Milan have put a pause on talks over a new contract after learning that the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta want to sign him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 12, 2026, that intermediaries have spoken to Arsenal about a possible deal for Pulisic.

Sources told us at the time that Liverpool and Manchester United, too, have been made aware that the former Chelsea attacker could be on his way out of Milan this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur had ‘the strongest and most proactive interest’ among the Premier League clubs in ‘Captain America’ at the time.

Spurs, though, are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, so the Milan star may not be too keen on a move to last season’s Europa League winners.

It has now emerged that Arsenal’s interest in the USMNT star has seen Milan halt talks on a new contract.

According to Italian journalist Marco Varini on X, Milan are willing to sell Pulisic to Arsenal for €75million (£65m, $86.3m), with the attacker himself willing to return to the Premier League.

Varini wrote on X at 2:04pm on March 16, 2026: “The #Milan has put the renewal of #Pulisic on hold, due to the recent interest from @Arsenal, a club that can afford the 75M requested by via Aldo Rossi.

“In light of this season, the Rossoneri are making their evaluations, and the American no longer seems untouchable.

“The player, moreover, wouldn’t mind at all a return to #Premierleague. An official offer from the #Gunners is awaited.”

Pulisic, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, has been on the books of Milan since 2023 and is under contract at the Serie A giants until 2027, with the option for another year.

Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has used Pulisic mainly as a second striker in the 2025/26 campaign, but the former Chelsea star has featured as a centre-forward, too.

In December 2025, Milan assistant manager Marco Landucci described Pulisic as “a sniper” in MilanNews and added: “Pulisic is a strong player. He’s very calm in the locker room, but on the pitch, he has a healthy determination, he wants to score. “

During his time at Chelsea, Pulisic scored 26 goals and gave 21 assists in 145 matches in all competitions.

The USA international has found the back of the net 42 times and has registered 25 assists in 126 appearances for Milan so far in his career.

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