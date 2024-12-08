Arsenal ace drops huge clue on blockbuster Real Madrid transfer

William Saliba is Real Madrid’s No 1 target for the centre-back position in 2025 and contact over a blockbuster transfer has been made, while the French colossus has dropped a huge clue on whether an exit will occur.

Real Madrid aim to make at least three additions to their defensive ranks in 2025. A new right-back, left-back and centre-back are all wanted. Trent Alexander-Arnold is their preferred option at right-back, while reports in France back in October claimed Saliba had become Real Madrid’s ‘top priority’ at centre-half.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti then exclusively informed TEAMtalk that contact between Real Madrid and Saliba’s camp had been established.

Losing Saliba – who at age 23 is already one of world football’s premier centre-backs – would be a killer blow to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

But according to the player himself, an exit in 2025 – and in the foreseeable future beyond that – is NOT on the agenda.

Saliba recently appeared at an Arsenal in the community event at Islington’s Ashmount Primary School. Saliba was asked about his future amid the Real Madrid interest and his responses strongly suggested he’ll be a Gunner for the long haul.

“I feel at home here,” replied Saliba (as quoted by The Sun). “I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything — the players, staff and fans.”

Asked if he could envisage staying at the Emirates for a long time, Saliba replied: “Yeah, of course.”

Saliba to get new deal / Real Madrid’s alternative targets

Saliba is contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2027. He earns a not inconsiderable £190,000-a-week through the new terms agreed in July of 2023, though those figures are dwarfed by higher earners like Gabriel Jesus (£265,000-a-week) and Kai Havertz (£280,000-a-week).

Reports in France back in November claimed that in lieu of Real Madrid’s interest and Saliba’s spectacular form, Arsenal had ‘just started’ to consider opening talks over a new and improved deal with the defender.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

With Saliba looking likely to stay in north London, Real Madrid must turn their attention in their centre-back hunt elsewhere.

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is on their radar and the latest from TBR Football claimed Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United is being monitored too.

Latest Arsenal news – Smith Rowe warning / Vieira sale

In other news, Emile Smith Rowe – sold to Fulham for a package worth £34m last summer – has fired a warning ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal.

“I obviously want show them what they are missing out on in terms of being there and leaving, but it’s nothing personal,” said Smith Rowe. “I have so much love for them but obviously I want to win with Fulham.”

Elsewhere, Mail Plus state Arsenal will look to sell Fabio Vieira when his loan at FC Porto concludes.

Vieira’s loan does not contain an option or obligation to buy, meaning he’ll return to north London at season’s end.

But with Martin Odegaard and the wildly impressive Ethan Nwaneri locking down playmaking duties, Vieira will be allowed to leave.