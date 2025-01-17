Arsenal have reportedly added Brentford star Yoane Wissa to their list of striker targets but face competition from Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest.

Following injuries to winger Bukayo Saka and forward Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the club are in the market for a new attacker.

Following his side’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in midweek, he told TNT Sports: “Yes, for sure, because we lost two big players – Bukayo [Saka], who could be out for up to three months, and then Gabby [Jesus], who will be out for a long, long, long time.

“We are going to try [in this window] for sure. We are actively looking. We will try. Let’s see what we can get.”

While Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres have been heavily linked with the Gunners, reports suggest they are also looking at a potentially cheaper option.

According to The Telegraph, Forest will explore a move for Wissa if Taiwo Awoniyi leaves the Tricky Trees during the January transfer window – with Chris Wood currently leading the line for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

However, Arsenal are also admirers of the Brentford ace, with the 28-year-old – who has scored 110 goals in his club career – appealing to both teams as he can play all across the front three.

Incidentally, Forest and Arsenal sit third and second respectively in the Premier League and are giving table-toppers Liverpool a run for their money.

Wissa softens blow of Toney exit

The DR Congo international has been in excellent form for Brentford in 2024/25, scoring 11 goals in 18 Premier League games.

Many Bees fans would have feared they would be worse off following Ivan Toney’s move to Al-Ahli last summer, but the former Lorient player has excelled – just as manager Thomas Frank predicted.

The Dane said earlier this season: “I’m very happy, I think he’s better as a nine and I think he’s developed fantastically. His overall game with his link up, his hold up, his work ethic and two great goals was very good.

“I think Ivan was a fantastic player for us but I know that when people leave the club others have opportunities to shine. I know the level of Wissa and Bryan [Mbeumo].

“I know when Ivan was out last season, Bryan and Wissa scored a lot of goals. With that knowledge I knew we wouldn’t lack goals.”

While Arsenal targets Sesko and Gyokeres will cost upwards of £50m and Isak could leave for well north of £100m, Wissa would likely be a more moderately priced, short-term option.

He has just under 18 months left on his contract and is in terrific form. But Brentford will be very reluctant to lose him mid-season.

Arsenal transfer roundup: Sesko blow, Zubimendi latest

Benjamin Sesko’s agent has poured cold water on a January move amid talk of Arsenal recruiting the 21-year-old on loan with an option to buy.

Elvis Basanovic said: “I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko.”

Arsenal have reportedly sealed an agreement on personal terms with Martin Zubimendi, months after Liverpool tried and failed to sign the Real Sociedad talisman.

However, Fabrizio Romano says Gunners fans should be “really careful” about getting their hopes up after Arne Slot’s side missed out on him last summer.

Finally, Arsenal are said to be leading the race to sign Sverre Nypan, 18, from Norwegian club Rosenborg after Manchester United pulled out of a transfer pursuit.

